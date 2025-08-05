Colossal Foundation Announces the Colossal Species Reintroduction Fund; First-Ever Dedicated Accelerator for Rewilding Animals to Native Habitats Globally

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colossal Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization of Colossal Biosciences, the de-extinction company, today announced the launch of its Species Reintroduction Fund. In collaboration with conservation non-profit, Re:wild, this first-of-its-kind fund will dedicate at least $250,000 annually to support every phase of reintroduction–including planning, genetic assessment and post-release monitoring for threatened species across terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems worldwide.

By providing both financial support and technical collaboration, the Colossal Species Reintroduction Fund will support the release of animals into the wild, restore habitats, increase genetic diversity, and enhance species survival, benefiting both vulnerable wildlife populations and the human communities reliant on healthy ecosystems.

“The Colossal Foundation is committed to making extinction a thing of the past. The best way to do that is to stop extinction before it starts. The Fund is one of the ways in which we can accelerate those efforts globally,” said Colossal Co-founder and CEO, Ben Lamm. “Now we are doing even more to mobilize resources and expertise to restore wildlife populations on the brink of disappearing all over the globe.”

The Fund’s inaugural cohort of six target species across six projects—and their respective recipient organizations—includes:

Bolson tortoise (Critically Endangered) - New Mexico, USA; Turner Endangered Species Fund Black lion tamarin (Endangered) - Brazil; Instituto de Pesquisas Ecológicas California condor (Critically Endangered) - Idaho, USA; Nez Percé Tribe Golden skiffia (Extinct in the Wild) - Mexico; Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo Vietnam pheasant (Critically Endangered) - Vietnam; European Association of Zoos and Aquariums and Viet Nature Wampukrum harlequin toad (Critically Endangered) - Ecuador; Centro Jambatu

Each species faces severe threats—such as habitat destruction, climate change, invasive species, and disease—and has experienced dramatic population declines or extirpation from its native range. Yet, each species plays a unique and vital role in its respective ecosystem. Through targeted conservation measures, the Colossal Species Reintroduction Fund strives to mend the harms threatening species survival and halt further biodiversity decline.

“Nature is in crisis due to human activities, and ecosystems around the world need our support to remain vibrant and resilient,” said Wes Sechrest, Re:wild chief scientist and CEO. “Species reintroductions are critical in many of these places to return functional roles to natural environments–helping species, habitats, and human communities to thrive. We are excited that this new fund is dedicated to efforts at every reintroduction stage, from start to release to long-term management, supporting project teams through key challenges along the long road to ensuring ecosystem health for generations to come.”

A UNIQUE GLOBAL EFFORT

The Colossal Species Reintroduction Fund is the only fund in the world entirely dedicated to supporting wildlife reintroduction and rewilding projects globally. Through this singular focus, the Fund streamlines partnerships and resources to maximize success and scale impact. Projects will be supported for up to 12 months at a time with grant requests up to $50,000 per year considered.

Fund Objectives:

Strengthening Target Species Populations : Maximizing genetic diversity, abundance, and population viability through responsible conservation translocations that move wild or bred animals into the wild through reintroductions, reinforcements, ecological replacements, or assisted colonization.

: Maximizing genetic diversity, abundance, and population viability through responsible conservation translocations that move wild or bred animals into the wild through reintroductions, reinforcements, ecological replacements, or assisted colonization. Restoring Habitats : Going beyond restoration to ensure habitats are managed for sustainable, long-term recovery that supports thriving populations of reintroduced species.

: Going beyond restoration to ensure habitats are managed for sustainable, long-term recovery that supports thriving populations of reintroduced species. Supporting Human Communities : Partnering with local and Indigenous communities to restore healthy ecosystems capable of supporting alternative livelihoods and aligning with conservation goals.

: Partnering with local and Indigenous communities to restore healthy ecosystems capable of supporting alternative livelihoods and aligning with conservation goals. Enabling Long-Term Conservation Conditions: Establishing robust management plans and policies that ensure species reintroductions continue to succeed well beyond the project timeframe.

Within the next two years, the Colossal Species Reintroduction Fund will work with hundreds of conservationists across dozens of countries in their fight to reverse the species extinction crisis and bring balance back to ecosystems worldwide.

Quotes from Inaugural Grantees:

Mike Phillips, Director, Turner Endangered Species Fund (Bolson tortoise)

“Reintroduction projects on behalf of critically endangered species like the bolson tortoise, known in Mexico as Tortuga Grande, affirm that restoration is an alternative to extinction. To realize that certainty only requires that we choose to act. It is the power of choice that gives me hope. The Colossal Foundation’s Species Reintroduction Fund is a choice of the finest kind.”

Gabriela Rezende, Black Lion Tamarin Conservation Program Coordinator, Instituto de Pesquisas Ecológicas (Black lion tamarin)

"It has always been clear to us that managing the endangered black lion tamarin populations through translocation and reintroduction is a key strategy not only for saving the species, but also for restoring the functional diversity of its native habitat—the Brazilian Atlantic Forest. But this work requires deep technical expertise and the courage to take significant risks. Having partners like the Colossal Foundation’s Species Reintroduction Fund empowers us to meet this challenge and brings us one step closer to ensuring these populations move further away from the brink of extinction."

Arely Ramirez Garcia, Freshwater Fish Conservationist, Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolas de Hidalgo (Golden skiffia)

"Bringing Skiffia francesae back to the wild is more than conservation—it’s an act of love and responsibility. This tiny, golden fish once danced through the clear waters of Mexico, and its silence today is a reminder of how easily beauty can be lost. But extinction is not destiny. When we choose to act, to care, to restore, we rewrite that story. The Colossal Foundation’s Species Reintroduction Fund is not just a lifeline for Skiffia francesae—it’s a promise that hope can live again in the water."

Gary Ward, Bird Curator, Zoological Society of London (Vietnam pheasant)

“We are delighted to receive this support from the Species Reintroduction Fund. This vital support will significantly advance our efforts to restore Vietnam pheasant back into safe wild habitat. We extend our sincere thanks to all of our partners on the Vietnamese Pheasant Recovery Team and our supporters who share our vision for a viable, secure, and stable population of Vietnam pheasant in the wild with protection supported by people locally, nationally, and internationally, this marks a major milestone.”

Ben Goldsmith, Chair, Conservation Collective (Species Reintroduction Fund Advisor)

“Restoring missing native species to their former range is not only a moral imperative, but vital for ecological restoration, and utterly joyful. I’m so happy to have the opportunity to work on this initiative.”

Dr. Axel Moehrenschlager, Chair, IUCN Species Survival Commission Conservation Translocation Specialist Group (Species Reintroduction Fund Advisor)

“Preventing the extinction of species that share our planet is the global priority for wildlife conservation. Conservation translocations like reintroductions are powerful to help species, restore ecosystems, and inspire hope for a brighter future. By launching and growing this Species Reintroduction Fund, we aim to empower current and emerging conservation champions to escalate responsible and courageous conservation actions around the world.”

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR NEXT COHORT

The Species Reintroduction Fund is now seeking additional applications for its second cohort of grants. Proposals are encouraged from nonprofit, government, and academic organizations around the world with innovative strategies to reintroduce threatened species and restore critical habitats.

For additional details, including fund eligibility criteria, deadlines, to submit an application, and program guidelines, visit: https://colossalfoundation.org/project/speciesreintroductionfund/

ABOUT THE COLOSSAL FOUNDATION

The Colossal Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting the use of cutting-edge technologies for conservation efforts globally to help prevent extinction of keystone species. The organization deploys de-extinction technologies and support to empower partners in the field to reverse the extinction crisis. Learn more at www.ColossalFoundation.org.

ABOUT RE:WILD

Re:wild protects and restores the wild. We have a singular and powerful focus: the wild as the most effective solution to the interconnected climate, biodiversity and human wellbeing crises. Founded by a group of renowned conservation scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, Re:wild is a force multiplier that brings together Indigenous peoples, local communities, influential leaders, nongovernmental organizations, governments, companies and the public to protect and rewild at the scale and speed we need. Learn more at rewild.org.

