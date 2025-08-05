-

Phison and Supermicro Collaboration Delivers Unmatched Storage Density for AI and Hyperscale Workloads

original Phison's Pascari Offers Unmatched Storage Density for AI and Hyperscale Workloads

Phison's Pascari Offers Unmatched Storage Density for AI and Hyperscale Workloads

SAN JOSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, is collaborating to showcase one of the most advanced server solutions in the market with Supermicro, a total IT solution provider for AI/ML, HPC, cloud, storage and 5G/edge, to address growing demand to support high-density workloads. Through this collaboration, customers using Supermicro's Petascale Storage Family will be able to leverage Phison’s high-capacity 122.88 TB Pascari D205V SSD, featuring a unique E3.L form factor and Gen5 NVMe performance. The result is a purpose-built solution to redefine the possibilities of storage density, thermal efficiency, and scalability in enterprise infrastructure.

As enterprises tackle infrastructure shifts to support data-intensive workloads such as AI and machine learning training, real-time analytics and cloud-scale storage, striking a balance between high-performance and scalable capacity is more critical than ever. Through this collaboration, Phison will deliver storage solutions to support Supermicro’s Petascale Storage with unmatched capacity per slot, enabling users to reduce total rack space, lower operational costs and simplify infrastructure planning at scale, whether at the edge or in the data center.

The E3.L form factor is part of the broader EDSFF family offered in the Pascari D-Series and is specifically engineered for high-density, high-performance environments and designed to be hot-pluggable and front-accessible. Compared to legacy U.2 and U.3 designs, E3.L offers a longer form factor which unlocks double the capacity compared to E3.S as well as improved airflow and thermal management, making it ideal for AI training clusters, hyperscale environments, and dense edge deployments where cooling and space are critical constraints.

“This innovative collaboration with Supermicro sets a precedent to keep pace with the increasing storage demands of tomorrow,” said Michael Wu, GM and President at Phison US. “Customers can expect their storage solutions to have built-in scalability and cost optimizing features from the drive to the rack architecture.”

The Pascari D205V and Supermicro solutions will be in Supermicro’s display at FMS booth #846. To learn more visit the Pascari web page and Phison blog.

About Phison Electronics Corporation

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company with over 4,500 employees—70% of which are dedicated to R&D – and more than 2,000 patents.

The company’s innovations include aiDAPTIV+, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-premises, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.

Contacts

PHISON Spokesperson
Antonio Yu
TEL:+886-37-586-896 #10019
Mobile: +886-979-105-026
Email: antonioyu@phison.com

PHISON Deputy Spokesperson
Kuo-Ting Lu
TEL: +886-37-586-896 #26022
Mobile: +886-979-075-330
Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise product inquiries:
sales@phison.com
Sales@phisonenterprise.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise media inquiries:
Lynn Kelly
Lynn_kelly@phison.com
press_americas@phison.com

Industry:

Phison Electronics

TW:8299TT
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#enterprisessd
#gen5ssd
#pascari
#pascarissd
#pcie
#phison
#phisonpascari

Contacts

PHISON Spokesperson
Antonio Yu
TEL:+886-37-586-896 #10019
Mobile: +886-979-105-026
Email: antonioyu@phison.com

PHISON Deputy Spokesperson
Kuo-Ting Lu
TEL: +886-37-586-896 #26022
Mobile: +886-979-075-330
Email: kuoting_lu@phison.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise product inquiries:
sales@phison.com
Sales@phisonenterprise.com

PHISON and PASCARI enterprise media inquiries:
Lynn Kelly
Lynn_kelly@phison.com
press_americas@phison.com

Social Media Profiles
Facebook
LinkedIn
Phison Blog
X
YouTube Corporate
YouTube Pascari
More News From Phison Electronics

Phison Unveils Next-Generation AI and Storage Innovations at COMPUTEX 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator of NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, today announced a showcase of breakthrough technologies at COMPUTEX 2025. Coinciding with this year’s theme, “Connecting AI,” Phison is aligning six major trends—Generative AI, Advanced Computing, Sustainability, Next-Generation Connectivity, Smart Applications, and Innovation—within powerful solutions that drive AI deployment and tomorrow's digital infrastructure. U...

Phison Expands aiDAPTIV+ GPU Memory Extension Capabilities for Additional Platforms to Enable LLM Training and Improve Inferencing On-Premises

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVIDIA GTC – Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator in NAND flash technologies, today announced an array of expanded capabilities on aiDAPTIV+, the affordable AI training and inferencing solution for on-premises environments. aiDAPTIV+ will be integrated into a ML-series Maingear laptop, the first AI laptop PC capable of LLMOps, utilizing NVIDIA GPUs and available for concept demonstration and registration this week at NVIDIA GTC 2025. Customers will...

Phison Showcases Edge AI and Embedded Solutions at Embedded World

NUREMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embedded World 2025 – Embedded World is one of the most influential exhibitions in the global embedded technology sector, attracting numerous experts in industrial computing, automotive electronics, IoT, and AI technologies each year. Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading innovator of NAND controller and NAND storage solutions, will participate in the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Embedded World 2025 in Germany from March 11 to 13. Phison will showcase its...
Back to Newsroom