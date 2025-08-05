Phison and Supermicro Collaboration Delivers Unmatched Storage Density for AI and Hyperscale Workloads

SAN JOSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics (8299TT), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, is collaborating to showcase one of the most advanced server solutions in the market with Supermicro, a total IT solution provider for AI/ML, HPC, cloud, storage and 5G/edge, to address growing demand to support high-density workloads. Through this collaboration, customers using Supermicro's Petascale Storage Family will be able to leverage Phison’s high-capacity 122.88 TB Pascari D205V SSD, featuring a unique E3.L form factor and Gen5 NVMe performance. The result is a purpose-built solution to redefine the possibilities of storage density, thermal efficiency, and scalability in enterprise infrastructure.

As enterprises tackle infrastructure shifts to support data-intensive workloads such as AI and machine learning training, real-time analytics and cloud-scale storage, striking a balance between high-performance and scalable capacity is more critical than ever. Through this collaboration, Phison will deliver storage solutions to support Supermicro’s Petascale Storage with unmatched capacity per slot, enabling users to reduce total rack space, lower operational costs and simplify infrastructure planning at scale, whether at the edge or in the data center.

The E3.L form factor is part of the broader EDSFF family offered in the Pascari D-Series and is specifically engineered for high-density, high-performance environments and designed to be hot-pluggable and front-accessible. Compared to legacy U.2 and U.3 designs, E3.L offers a longer form factor which unlocks double the capacity compared to E3.S as well as improved airflow and thermal management, making it ideal for AI training clusters, hyperscale environments, and dense edge deployments where cooling and space are critical constraints.

“This innovative collaboration with Supermicro sets a precedent to keep pace with the increasing storage demands of tomorrow,” said Michael Wu, GM and President at Phison US. “Customers can expect their storage solutions to have built-in scalability and cost optimizing features from the drive to the rack architecture.”

The Pascari D205V and Supermicro solutions will be in Supermicro’s display at FMS booth #846. To learn more visit the Pascari web page and Phison blog.

