Powering the Pace: Hyperice, Atlanta Run Club, and Do Not Disturb Team Up to Bring Recovery and Wellness to Runners Across Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting this August, Atlanta runners will feel the recovery difference. Hyperice, the global leader in wellness technology, is partnering with Atlanta Run Club and wellness collective Do Not Disturb to elevate the way Atlanta’s running community prepares, recovers, and performs.

As part of this new partnership, runners attending weekly Atlanta Run Club meetups will gain exclusive access to the Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice—a first-of-its-kind performance recovery system built for athletes on the move. With advanced dynamic air compression and a lightweight, travel-friendly design, the Hyperboot helps runners warm up faster, recover smarter, and get back to doing what they love most—running.

“Established in 2018, Atlanta Run Club exists to elevate community through the sport of running and the power of creativity,” said James Ro, Founder of Atlanta Run Club. “We envision a space where runners can come together, push boundaries, and uplift one another. Until all have ran, our mission is to bring every runner in our city to the starting line.”

This collaboration marks a shared commitment to making world-class recovery more accessible, more inclusive, and more impactful. Whether you're chasing a personal best or showing up for your first 5K, the new offering ensures every runner can finish strong—and feel even better afterward.

“At Do Not Disturb, our mission is to build a culture around prioritizing wellness and sustainable routines,” said Brandon Chubb, Founder of Do Not Disturb. “Partnering with innovative brands like Hyperice and Atlanta Run Club allows us to bring greater access to our community and bring that mission to life. After years in Power 5 and NFL facilities, I saw the impact of consistent and accessible wellness. Do Not Disturb was created to bring that same experience to Atlanta, and this partnership strengthens our role as the city’s premier wellness studio.”

In addition to recovery zones at select ARC runs, the partnership will also include curated content, community programming, and pop-up events powered by Do Not Disturb to support the mind-body connection and help runners stay well beyond the miles.

To learn more or join an upcoming run, visit atlantarunclub.com or follow @hyperice, @atlantarunclub, and @donotdisturb on Instagram.

ARC

Established in 2018, Atlanta Run Club (ARC) was founded to elevate community through the sport of running and the power of creativity. With a mission to run the city until every person in Atlanta has ran, ARC goes beyond miles and pace charts. It’s a grassroots movement to inspire wellness and connection for all who step to the starting line.

DND

Do Not Disturb is a restorative wellness and recovery studio. Our mission is to create a tranquil environment that empowers a community to prioritize wellness and develop wellness routines, with a vision of being a cultural leader in wellness and the premier wellness studio in Atlanta.

Hyperice:

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), contrast therapy (Hyperice X), and Hyperboot collaboration with Nike. Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and a TIME Best Inventions winner, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. For more information, visit hyperice.com.