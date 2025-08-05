-

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for California Insurance Company and Affiliates

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a-” (Excellent) of California Insurance Company (Foster City, CA) and its affiliates, which are collectively referred to as North American Casualty Group (NAC). Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect NAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revised outlooks reflect improved governance at the company. In prior cycles, the group experienced delayed financial audits. Management strengthened the company’s financial reporting team and reconstituted the board of directors to address many of the governance issues. The company’s 2024 audits were completed in advance of their deadline, and the assignment of a more-prominent auditor was communicated to AM Best. While the group’s protracted legal dispute over a conservatorship order is ongoing, the potential adverse financial consequences can be viewed as immaterial at this point in time. AM Best will continue to monitor the situation and respond if necessary.

The FSRs of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with outlooks revised to stable from negative for the following affiliates of California Insurance Company, which are collectively referred to as NAC:

  • American Atlantic Assurance Co. Ltd.
  • Continental Indemnity Company
  • Florida Casualty Insurance Company
  • Illinois Insurance Company
  • Oklahoma Property and Casualty Insurance Company
  • Pennsylvania Insurance Company
  • Texas Insurance Company

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Dan Hofmeister, CPA, FRM, CAIA
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1893
dan.hofmeister@ambest.com

Steven M. Chirico, CPA
Director
+1 908 882 1694
steven.chirico@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Dan Hofmeister, CPA, FRM, CAIA
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1893
dan.hofmeister@ambest.com

Steven M. Chirico, CPA
Director
+1 908 882 1694
steven.chirico@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Chubb INA Holdings LLC’s Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to Chubb INA Holdings LLC’s (Chubb) (Delaware) recently announced USD 1.25 billion issuance of 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2035 in the U.S. market, which are guaranteed by Chubb Limited. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating is stable. Chubb intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption, repurchase or repayment of...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Life Insurance Company Kommesk-Omir JSC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb-” (Fair) of Life Insurance Company Kommesk-Omir JSC (Kommesk) (Kazakhstan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Kommesk’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, very limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management. Kommesk’s balance sheet s...

Best’s Special Report: Growing Number of Insurers Outsourcing Their Investment Management Needs

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The number of insurers outsourcing investments to asset managers continues to grow, particularly in the U.S. life/annuity (L/A) industry, according to a new AM Best report. The newly issued Best’s Special Report, titled “Growing Number of Insurers Outsourcing Their Investment Management Needs,” also notes that more private equity/asset manager (PE/AM) companies have been investing in L/A insurers, and part of these deals can include the PE/AM company managing at...
Back to Newsroom