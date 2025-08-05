Origin Materials Announces Strategic Customer Relationship with Berlin Packaging for Sustainable PET Bottlecaps

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, announced a strategic customer relationship with Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, for sustainable PET bottlecaps.

Under this agreement, Berlin Packaging has agreed to purchase PET 1881 caps from Origin Materials for sale and distribution to its broad customer base, which includes many of the world’s major beverage companies. The partnership brings together the innovative Origin PET cap product portfolio, beginning with the 1881 beverage closure, and Berlin Packaging’s global value-added distribution capabilities.

The PET 1881 caps represent a technological breakthrough that can enable lighter packaging, improved shelf life, and "mono-material” containers that enhance recyclability and promote circularity. The caps can be made with 100% post-consumer recycled PET and used in food-grade applications, unlike many PP and HDPE caps, and are made by thermoforming instead of traditional injection molding.

Berlin Packaging is the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® that continues to build their reputation as global stewards dedicated to cutting-edge innovation, technology, and design. With 1,700 global suppliers, over 55,000 SKUs, and over 100 locations across the globe, Berlin combines the best elements of packaging manufacturing, distribution, and value-added services for their customers. Their commitment to leading the future of sustainable packaging is outlined in their 2024 Sustainability Report.

“When we first connected with Berlin Packaging, the potential, vision, and strong degree of alignment was obvious,” said Origin CEO John Bissell. “Their broad and deep distribution footprint not only immediately extends our market reach for 1881, but also opens the door for all our forthcoming formats across all closure applications globally. As a strategic customer, Berlin was exceptionally attractive because of their expertise in connecting closure products with brands to unlock the highest value opportunities. We look forward to working together.”

Balaji Jayaseelan, VP of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging, commented: “At Berlin Packaging, our sustainability strategy is focused on innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact. We are driven by the belief that Anything Is Possible, and we see that belief in Origin as well. We’re excited to partner with Origin to bring their world-changing PET caps to our world-class customers.”

Bissell added: “We believe this strategic customer relationship is a turning point for Origin. We’ve announced our plans to ramp supply quickly, and today we’ve provided insight into our first publicly named customer. The sophistication and reach of Berlin Packaging is welcome alongside Origin’s growing list of prospective customers in different stages of our pipeline. It is an honor to work with Berlin Packaging as we begin to address the $65 billion global caps and closures market.”

About Origin Materials

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “target,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials’ business strategy and estimated total addressable market, anticipated performance characteristics of Origin’s PET caps such as increased shelf life and enabling lighter packaging, ramp rate of Origin’s PET cap technology, and expected benefits of the strategic customer relationship. The forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions of the management of Origin and are not predictions of actual performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the fact that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials’ business; the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Origin; disruptions and other impacts to Origin’s business. Other factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operations include those discussed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 14, 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Origin has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.