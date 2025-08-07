Cheniere and JERA Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LNG) and JERA Co., Inc. (“JERA”) jointly announced today that Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”) and JERA have entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”).

Under the SPA, JERA has agreed to purchase approximately 1.0 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis from 2029 through 2050. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

“We are pleased to enter into this multi-decade agreement with JERA, the largest power producer in Japan and one of the largest buyers of LNG in the world,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This SPA fortifies our longstanding relationship with JERA, which is based upon years of cooperation and mutually beneficial LNG trade. We look forward to providing our flexible, reliable and cleaner burning LNG to JERA through 2050 under this new long-term agreement.”

Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA adds, “JERA and Cheniere have built a trusted relationship over many years, and we are pleased to extend this relationship further. This long-term agreement with Cheniere—a global leader in LNG—supports JERA’s strategy to diversify and strengthen our LNG procurement portfolio, reinforcing our role as a long-term energy partner in the U.S. and deepening our commitment to securing reliable energy supplies. Together, we will continue to contribute to the energy security, stability, and sustainability of Japan and the broader region for decades to come.”

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 49 mtpa of LNG in operation and an additional over 12 mtpa of expected production capacity under construction, inclusive of estimated debottlenecking opportunities. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, Dubai and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About JERA

JERA is a global energy leader and Japan’s largest power generation company focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to the world's energy issues. Established in 2015, the Company produces one-third of Japan’s electricity, and is one of the largest LNG buyers in the world. JERA has global reach and strength throughout the energy supply chain, from participation in LNG upstream projects and fuel procurement, through fuel transportation to power generation. In support of a responsible energy transition, JERA has committed to achieving net-zero CO₂ emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses by 2050.

