Parsons and Globalstar Pave Way for Commercial Satellite Solutions after Completing Successful Proof of Concept

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, and Parsons Corporation, a global leader in national security and critical infrastructure solutions, (NYSE: PSN) today announced a significant step toward commercial availability of a joint solution that integrates Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite capabilities with Parsons’ advanced software-defined communication technologies. This collaborative effort marks the successful completion of a proof of concept conducted across three European ground stations, which validated performance and operational readiness for real-world deployment.

The successful demonstration represents a significant step forward in the strategic partnership between Globalstar and Parsons, moving the opportunity into the commercial phase.

“At Parsons, we are building for the future of defense and emergency communications, where adaptability, resilience, and global reach are essential,” said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “Globalstar’s infrastructure gives us the low latency, global coverage, and proven performance that our customers demand. This successful proof of concept confirms that Globalstar’s capabilities combined with Parsons’ innovative technologies are driving the future of mission-critical communications.”

Parsons collaborated with Globalstar to validate its software-defined communications platform under real-world operating conditions, following earlier prototype testing in the continental U.S. The system leverages Globalstar’s LEO satellite constellation to deliver fast and reliable communications worldwide, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure is compromised.

“This milestone is powerful validation of the resiliency and reliability of Globalstar’s network to support mission-critical government and defense communications,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, Globalstar CEO. “With successful proof of concept behind us, we are proud to have demonstrated our capabilities in providing steady, dependable connectivity to Parsons’ solution set.”

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate smarter – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation Internet of Things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.