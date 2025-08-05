BioHub Maryland, Powered by the Maryland Tech Council, Partners with Bowie State University On Summer Life Sciences Training for Students

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move to expand pathways into Maryland’s life sciences industry, BioHub Maryland, powered by Maryland Tech Council, and Bowie State University, the state’s first historically Black College/University, are partnering to give two dozen undergraduates hands-on experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing this summer.

The partnership aims to equip students with the technical skills needed to fill in-demand jobs in one of Maryland’s most innovative industries. Over four weeks, students from the university’s Department of Natural Sciences receive immersive, lab-based training at the BioHub Maryland Training and Education Center in Rockville— an 8,200 square-foot facility replicating real-world biopharma production environments.

“BioHub Maryland doesn’t just train students—it launches careers,” said Kelly Schulz, Chief Executive Officer of the Maryland Tech Council. “By working with Bowie State University, we’re ensuring a more robust pipeline of talent is ready to lead the next generation of biotech breakthroughs—right here in Maryland.”

Students will learn core biopharma manufacturing skills such as upstream processing, cell culture, and quality control—all of which are essential to the production of vaccines and other treatments. Curricula is designed by the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), BioHub Maryland’s globally-trusted training provider. Upon completion, each student will earn a certificate recognized by life sciences employers.

Training takes place at the Rockville-based BioHub Maryland Training and Education Center at Montgomery County, a state-of-the-art facility made possible by Montgomery County and the State of Maryland.

The partnership between BioHub Maryland and Bowie State University accelerates Maryland’s life sciences leadership. Home to 2,700 life sciences companies and 54,000 life sciences workers, the state is part of the BioHealth Capital Region, recently ranked the #3 biopharma cluster in the U.S.

Bowie State’s Department of Natural Sciences Chair and Professor, Dr. George Ude, and Associate Professor, Dr. Supriyo Ray, secured this opportunity for their students through a National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) grant.

