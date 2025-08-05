Proxyware Partners with LeadingAge Virginia to Safeguard Older Virginians from Escalating Cyber Crime

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proxyware, a digital safety company with specific focus on cybercrime prevention announces its strategic partnership with LeadingAge Virginia, the association representing not-for-profit aging services organizations across the Commonwealth, to enhance online safety for older Virginians.

"Older adults deserve not just physical safety, but digital safety as well." Share

This announcement follows a successful pilot program in Virginia retirement communities serving older adults where Proxyware technology intercepted nearly 16 million cyberattacks in 2024 alone. With cybercriminals increasingly targeting older Americans, many of whom are less equipped to spot and defend against sophisticated scams, LeadingAge Virginia is supporting innovative, mission-aligned solutions to meet this growing threat.

“Older adults deserve not just physical safety, but digital safety as well,” said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia. “Proxyware has created a technology that doesn’t just react to cyberthreats, it preemptively diverts and dismantles them before they can reach our communities. As a nonprofit network that prioritizes dignity, independence, and well-being for aging populations, we believe Proxyware represents a vital step forward.”

Proxyware works by deploying digital decoys designed to mimic vulnerable populations, attracting cybercriminals and intercepting threats at the source. This proactive strategy reduces risk to real people and provides actionable intelligence that supports community safety and law enforcement investigations.

A Trusted Partner in Action

The impact of Proxyware is already being felt in communities serving older adults where the software is in place in select locations. According to a LeadingAge Virginia member, since implementing Proxyware in their communities, they’ve seen first-hand how effective this technology is in protecting residents from phishing attempts, scams, and other online threats. The executive said, “It brings peace of mind not just to older adults, but also to their families and caregivers.”

A Nationwide Call to Action

The goal is to expand Proxyware installations across aging service providers nationwide—prioritizing senior housing, assisted living, and digital literacy programs. Key initiatives include:

Cyber Crime Protection for Older Adults : Extending Proxyware’s reach to safeguard more older Americans from online scams, identity theft, and malicious content.

: Extending Proxyware’s reach to safeguard more older Americans from online scams, identity theft, and malicious content. Community Education & Outreach : Supporting providers in rolling out easy-to-understand digital safety training to help residents recognize and avoid cyber threats.

: Supporting providers in rolling out easy-to-understand digital safety training to help residents recognize and avoid cyber threats. Advocacy for Prevention-Based Tech: Partnering with mission-aligned organizations and public agencies to advocate for technology that works preemptively—not reactively—to protect aging populations.

“We are honored to have LeadingAge Virginia’s support in this effort,” said Chris Olson, founder of Proxyware. “They understand the urgent need to protect older Virginians in a rapidly evolving digital world from targeted AI-based scams to Medicare fraud to tech support scams. Together, we can make digital safety a standard of care in every senior living community.”

About LeadingAge Virginia

LeadingAge Virginia is an association of not-for-profit aging services organizations serving residents and clients across the continuum including life plan/continuing care retirement communities, area agencies on aging, affordable housing, assisted living, nursing homes, adult day centers, hospice and other home and community-based services. For more information, please visit https://leadingagevirginia.org.

About Proxyware

Proxyware is a revolutionary cybersecurity technology that leverages proxies and personas to become the victim in cyberattacks. By doing so, Proxyware can safely detect and neutralize threats without putting real individuals at risk. This advanced approach allows Proxyware to defeat sophisticated cloaking techniques used by cybercriminals, ensuring that the online safety of individuals, businesses, and governments is never compromised. Through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology, Proxyware is committed to securing the digital world. For more information on Proxyware or to learn how your organization can deploy this technology to protect older adults, visit www.proxyware.com.