Point2 Technology and Foxconn Interconnect Technology Partner to Revolutionize AI Cluster Scalability with Terabit-Speed Interconnect

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Point2 Technology, a leading provider of ultra-low-power, low-latency mixed-signal SoC solutions for multi-terabit interconnect, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), a global leader in precision interconnect solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation Active RF Cable (ARC) and Near Pluggable e-Tube (NPE) solutions. This collaboration breaks new ground in AI cluster scalability, ushering in a new category of cable interconnects to address the growing need for higher-performance interconnects within hyperscale data centers.

Through this strategic partnership, Point2 and FIT will develop and commercialize MSA-compliant 1.6T and 3.2T pluggable ARCs based on Point2’s UltraWave™ RF Transmitter and Receiver SoCs, and co-develop NPE solutions to enable a scalable compute fabric for AI Cluster scale-up for in-rack, cross-rack, and switch to NIC connectivity.

Unlike traditional copper and optical interconnects, Point2’s e-Tube RF transmission over plastic waveguide redefines scalability for AI clusters inside data centers. The technology extends transmission reach 10X beyond copper at a similar cost, while delivering 3X lower power consumption and an astounding 1,000X reduction in latency compared to optical interconnects. These advancements unlock unprecedented efficiencies for hyperscalers and chip accelerator manufacturers seeking the highest performance and best-in-class energy efficiency, at infrastructure costs comparable to those of copper.

“We are thrilled to partner with FIT, a recognized global manufacturing leader in high-speed cables and connectors, to clearly establish e-Tube technology as the forefront interconnect for future AI-driven workloads,” said Sean Park, CEO of Point2 Technology. “By removing the barriers and shortcomings of conventional copper and optical interconnects, Point2 continues to empower hyperscalers to scale up AI clusters efficiently while driving down cost, power, and latency.”

“This collaboration is a game-changer for AI computing and accelerated network interconnect,” said Julia Jiang, VP of Marketing and Sales at FIT Electronics. “Together, we will redefine interconnect strategies, equipping data centers with the tools to scale AI workloads seamlessly and cost-effectively for multi-generations.”

Point2 and FIT will jointly participate in industry trade shows, conferences, and co-marketing initiatives to accelerate the adoption and deployment of the disruptive e-Tube technology platform.

About Point2 Technology

Point2 Technology, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., designs and manufactures ultra-low power, low-latency, point-to-point interconnect and range enhancement SoC solutions purpose-built to meet the bandwidth requirements of hyperscale AI/ML data centers and edge cloud infrastructure. Founded by an accomplished team from Marvell, Finisar, and Samsung, Point2 is a leading innovator that is reimagining data center and 5G cloud infrastructure interconnect in the multi-terabit era. www.point2tech.com.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in the supply of precision components with offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe.