Elation Health Announces Major AI Expansion of Clinical-First Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elation Health, the technology company powering innovation in primary care, today unveiled a significant expansion to its technology platform, with clinical-first AI built natively across all products and now available to customers for no additional cost.

With this launch, Elation takes a major step forward in its founding mission to remove every obstacle between clinicians and their patients. The suite of newly embedded AI capabilities accelerate innovation across end-to-end workflows, built natively into the EHR and Billing platform. Designed to support high-value primary care, the expanded platform streamlines critical preventive care workflows, reduces administrative burden, and strengthens the physician-patient relationship, restoring the craft and joy at the heart of medicine.

Ranked “Best in KLAS” – with users highlighting clinician experience – in February 2025, Elation continues a “built in” approach to AI development with this launch, with momentum already behind the company’s Note Assist, an ambient AI Scribe, and Actions, a task automation feature, which have garnered positive feedback from physicians, nurses, and practice staff.

“Our vision hasn’t changed since the beginning: we are powered by the radical idea that technology can provide clinicians the freedom to focus on their patients,” said Kyna Fong, CEO and co-founder of Elation Health. “What has changed is what’s now possible. AI is a tremendous accelerator of that mission, and by including it in Elation, embedded natively across every facet of the practice, we can deliver on that mission faster, more comprehensively, and with greater clinician delight.”

Elation’s approach to AI is rooted in transparency and clinician trust. Every AI-powered feature is clearly identified within the workflow, ensuring users always know when intelligence is at work and remain in control over the outcome.

AI-powered features already garnering attention from early users include:

Elation Note: A new dynamic documentation canvas purpose-built for AI, enabling flexible, efficient note-taking. Note Assist and Actions work seamlessly within, allowing providers flexibility in how they express themselves while still capturing critical structured data for value-based success.

A new dynamic documentation canvas purpose-built for AI, enabling flexible, efficient note-taking. Note Assist and Actions work seamlessly within, allowing providers flexibility in how they express themselves while still capturing critical structured data for value-based success. Clinical Insights: Surfaces meaningful, context-aware summaries of patient information — such as medications, labs, and conditions — saving clinicians time from intensively searching through the chart and improving decision-making.

Surfaces meaningful, context-aware summaries of patient information — such as medications, labs, and conditions — saving clinicians time from intensively searching through the chart and improving decision-making. Wordsmith: Drafts post-visit communications including referrals, provider letters, and patient letters, using generative AI with customizable tone, style, and structure for maximum efficiency and flexibility.

Drafts post-visit communications including referrals, provider letters, and patient letters, using generative AI with customizable tone, style, and structure for maximum efficiency and flexibility. AI-enhanced Clinical Forms: Instantly transforms scanned intake templates into structured digital experiences, personalizing questions, streamlining data collection, and freeing the practice to focus on meaningful patient connection.

“This is just the beginning. We’re committed to working directly alongside our customers to iterate, refine, and expand Elation,” said Phill Tornroth, VP of Engineering at Elation Health. “New features, deeper automation, and enhanced insights will continue to roll out so our primary care clinicians and their staff always have the smartest tools to deliver exceptional care and are ready to meet the future with confidence.”

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the clinical-first AI platform for primary care success. Trusted by over 40,000 clinical users caring for 21 million patients, Elation’s EHR and billing solutions combine proven clinical workflows with responsible AI, purpose-built for primary care. The company’s clinical-first approach puts patient care at the center, delivering trusted, transparent innovation that saves physicians time and sustains meaningful patient relationships. Elation Health is recognized as Best in KLAS for its commitment to excellence in primary care technology. Learn more at elationhealth.com and on LinkedIn.