RingCentral and NiCE Extend Partnership to Accelerate AI-Driven Customer and Employee Experiences

The extension builds upon the partnership NiCE and RingCentral have cultivated since 2015, and re-energizes the partnership in go-to-market, sales, onboarding, and post sales engagement. The extended partnership helps businesses transform and deliver AI-powered customer experiences.

RingCentral is a recognized leader in cloud business communications, and named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) report for 10 consecutive years. In addition, NiCE is a recognized industry leader in cloud contact center and CX, and named a Leader* in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)** report for 10 consecutive years.

Together, the two companies have a successful track record of offering a deeply integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with NiCE and double down on continuing to offer NiCE’s renowned industry-leading CX platform powered by AI to RingCentral’s enterprise customers,” said Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO of RingCentral. “Our customers greatly benefit from the integration of two recognized industry leaders that no other vendors are able to deliver. This partnership extension marks an important next chapter, and we look forward to working with the NiCE team offering our AI-powered integrated solution streamlining customer interactions and boosting overall efficiency.”

“RingCentral is a recognized leader in cloud business communications, and we’re excited to work together to take our partnership with RingCentral to the next level – one defined by the seamless convergence of AI powered customer and employee experiences,” said Scott Russell, CEO of NiCE. “The path ahead is about working together collaboratively to unlock more opportunities — and meet businesses wherever they are in their AI journey to modernize how they connect, collaborate, and serve their customers.”

A key component of the extended partnership will be focused on re-energizing the channel partner ecosystem, where RingCentral Contact Center powered by NiCE CXone Mpower has long been recognized and sold successfully as a leading integrated solution.

According to Joe Rittenhouse, Co-CEO of Converged Technology Professionals, Inc., “The NiCE and RingCentral partnership extension is a significant win-win. We’re great supporters of this partnership and have successfully sold and deployed many large enterprise deals based on their integrated UCaaS and CCaaS solutions. We look forward to the next steps and their focus on working together with us to make our clients super successful.”

“The past 10 years of the NiCE and RingCentral partnership has been an interesting journey, and one that has seen notable success. Few other vendors in the UCaaS and CCaaS market have been able to integrate that deeply and reach a level of success seen by this partnership, so I look forward to seeing what’s next and how NiCE and RingCentral will help customers in their AI powered EX and CX journeys,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research.

