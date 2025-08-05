Nextbase Partners with National Night Out in Celebration of National Dash Cam Day to Drive Safer Communities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextbase, the global leader in dash cam technology, today announced its partnership with National Night Out in celebration of the second annual National Dash Cam Day. With both events occurring on August 5 and a shared mission of creating safer roadways and communities, Nextbase and National Night Out have come together to provide citizens across the country with the latest in smart dash cam technology to improve neighborhood and road safety.

National Dash Cam Day was founded by Nextbase to bring awareness to road safety and highlight the positive impact dash cams can have on communities. National Night Out, a long-standing annual event established by the National Association of Town Watch, is a community-building initiative that promotes camaraderie among neighbors and law enforcement to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. As part of the partnership, Nextbase is donating hundreds of dash cams, a value of over $60,000, to National Night Out participants across the U.S.

“At Nextbase, our mission is to deliver innovative technology that makes the roads safer and protects community members,” said Bryn Booker, Head of Road Safety at Nextbase. “Partnering with National Night Out on National Dash Cam Day enables us to connect directly with communities around the country and empower citizens to take an active role in promoting road safety and accountability.”

By providing an unbiased, real-time recording of events on the road, dash cams help deter reckless driving and criminal activity, assist in investigations, and offer valuable footage in the event of incidents. According to recent research from Nextbase, vehicle-related crimes such as theft, burglary, and vandalism happen in people’s own driveways more than any other location, with 75% of victims believing their cars were parked in safe locations. To help promote safer neighborhoods, National Night Out attendees will receive Nextbase’s newest dash cams, including the top-of-the-line iQ, as well as the company’s latest release, the small, but mighty Piqo. Both devices will equip community members with lifesaving and safety-enhancing technology whether on the road or parked.

“National Night Out is more than a single celebration each year, it’s an ongoing movement to create safer, more united communities,” said Matt Peskin, Executive Director of the National Association of Town Watch. “Nextbase’s partnership and dash cam donation will have a long-lasting impact, putting safety-enhancing technology into the hands of real community members across the country.”

For more information on Nextbase dash cams, visit nextbase.com. To learn more about National Night Out, visit natw.org.

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a world-class innovator in automotive-based imaging technology, holding hundreds of patents and design protections. Having created the consumer dash cam category and dominating markets in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America, Nextbase continues to lead with its award-winning product range. UK-based Nextbase is now expanding into Asia. With the recent launch of the AI-powered, IoT-connected Nextbase iQ – the world’s first fully connected smart dash cam and the only aftermarket connected car platform – Nextbase is transcending the category it created. The company has integrated market-leading software and data services into millions of dash cams, positioning itself as a key imagery provider for the mapping, autonomous vehicle, and digital infrastructure sectors. Nextbase's retail partners include Halfords, Amazon, Best Buy, and Autobacs, while automotive customers include Toyota, VW Group, Uber, and Grubhub.