LinusBio and Coralis Health Partner to Reduce Autism Diagnosis Waitlists

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinusBio, a leader in precision exposome medicine, and Coralis Health, a pioneering virtual care platform for neurodivergent children and families, today announced a partnership to provide comprehensive end-to-end diagnostic services for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This collaboration combines LinusBio's breakthrough ClearStrand-ASD™ biomarker test with Coralis Health's specialized care platform, creating a seamless pathway from early screening to diagnosis and intervention.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in autism diagnosis and care by connecting families who receive ClearStrand-ASD results indicating potential autism risk directly to Coralis Health's network of specialized clinicians and diagnostic services, dramatically reducing the typical years-long diagnostic journey to just 90 days. Once ClearStrand results are available, LinusBio directly refers qualifying families to Coralis Health, with virtual diagnostic teams reaching out within five calendar days to schedule intake appointments and complete comprehensive evaluations within 90 days.

The integrated service is designed primarily for families who have concerns about their child's development and are seeking both objective screening insights and expert diagnostic evaluation. Healthcare and service providers can also leverage this streamlined pathway to offer their patients a comprehensive diagnostic solution that reduces referral complexity and wait times for specialized autism evaluations.

Streamlining the Path to Diagnosis and Care

Evidence shows that early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for improved outcomes, yet many families still encounter lengthy delays in accessing the diagnostic support they need. Currently, families concerned about autism often face years-long waitlists for diagnostic evaluations, delaying access to crucial early interventions. This new partnership creates a direct bridge between biomarker screening and comprehensive virtual diagnostic services, significantly reducing the time between initial concern and professional evaluation.

"This partnership represents exactly the kind of innovation needed to transform autism care," said Dr. Manish Arora, founder and CEO of LinusBio. "ClearStrand-ASD provides families with crucial early insights, but we recognized that many families needed additional support navigating the next steps. By partnering with Coralis Health, we're creating a comprehensive solution that takes families from screening through diagnosis and into intervention—all through a single, coordinated pathway."

This partnership represents a significant expansion of LinusBio's service ecosystem, ensuring that families who receive ClearStrand-ASD results indicating autism risk have immediate access to the specialized care they need. Rather than simply providing test results, LinusBio is now able to guide families through the initial screening and facilitate connecting families into their diagnostic journey.

"Our goal has always been to make sure that children are connected to life-changing therapies in a timely manner, while providing the highest quality care. We also want to reduce the burden on clinicians, by finding ways to standardize care in a space that's currently too dependent on individual clinical expertise and training," explained Dr. Ayesha Cheema-Hasan, founder and CEO of Coralis Health. "By leveraging technology thoughtfully, we aim to bridge the gap in access, and ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive regardless of where they start."

Comprehensive End-to-End Support

The integrated service provides families with a complete diagnostic solution, from initial biomarker screening through comprehensive autism evaluation. Coralis Health's diagnostic team conducts thorough assessments using clinically validated tools, delivering detailed diagnostic reports that families can use to access essential services and interventions. The service is available for children 16 months and older, with younger children who complete ClearStrand testing receiving a credit toward future diagnostic evaluation once they meet the age requirement.

The ClearStrand-ASD and diagnostic evaluation solution is a distinct offering, and is now available in 11 states; Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. Families who receive ClearStrand-ASD results indicating potential autism risk will have direct access to Coralis Health's diagnostic services.

About ClearStrand-ASD

ClearStrand-ASD is a biochemical test intended to help health care providers rule out autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children 1 to 48 months. The test analyzes a strand of hair to map the dynamic patterns of an individual's unique biological responses at a molecular level to environmental exposures over time and uses an algorithm to assess the likelihood of autism. It is not a genetic test and must be ordered by a licensed health care provider (Rx only). ClearStrand-ASD is performed at LinusBio's CLIA-certified laboratory (CLIA #31d2307499). For more information visit: https://www.clearstrandasd.com.

About LinusBio

LinusBio is a leader in precision exposome medicine, pioneering the use of temporal exposome sequencing to understand how environmental exposures influence health and disease over time. The company's proprietary platform produces 150 million biochemical data points from a single strand of hair, revealing molecular signatures that support earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment approaches. Founded by leading exposome researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, LinusBio is advancing biomarker research across multiple therapeutic areas, with a focus on neurodevelopmental conditions like autism. For more information, visit www.linusbio.com.

About Coralis Health, LLC

Coralis Health, LLC is a first-of-its-kind platform to connect neurodivergent and disabled children, adults, and caregivers with highly specialized, world-class healthcare providers, therapies, and services. Our care spans all ages, starting from the initial concerns and diagnosis, all the way through adulthood. Founded on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize their full potential, Coralis Health is the future of developmental pediatrics and behavioral health. To learn more, please visit www.coralishealth.us.