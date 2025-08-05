Andersen Consulting Enters Collaboration Agreement with Systematix

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enhances its digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities with the addition of collaborating firm Systematix, a leading technology consultancy known for delivering innovative digital enablement solutions that drive operational efficiency, growth, and competitive advantage.

Founded in 1975, Systematix offers end-to-end consulting and implementation services across digital transformation, enterprise application development, ERP, business analytics, IT strategy, and cybersecurity. With hundreds of seasoned consultants and technologists, Systematix helps clients navigate complex business challenges by leveraging emerging technologies and tailoring scalable solutions across a range of robust industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and public sector organizations.

“For five decades, we’ve built a reputation for delivering robust technology solutions and resources that help organizations adapt, compete, and thrive in an increasingly digital world,” said Celjan Rozko, vice president of global operations for Systematix. “Our clients are increasingly seeking trusted advisors who can bridge business strategy with the speed and precision of modern technology. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting allows us to expand our reach and deepen our capabilities.”

“Technology transformation is at the core of how our clients grow and stay ahead,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Systematix brings technical depth and industry expertise, providing clients high-value digital and IT consulting services. This collaboration enhances our ability to provide clients with seamless, end-to-end support across the entire digital lifecycle. Together, we’re expanding the ways we help clients modernize, innovate, and scale.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.