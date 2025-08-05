Payne Financial Consultants Moves to Osaic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, today announced that Payne Financial Consultants has affiliated with the firm through its relationship Alpha Omega Wealth Partners (“Alpha Omega”). Led by managing representative David Payne, the firm joins from LPL Financial, bringing approximately $102 million in client assets under administration.

Based in Statesville, North Carolina, Payne Sr. is joined by his sons, Zach Payne, investment specialist, and Andrew Payne, client relationship specialist. The team joins through Osaic office of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJ) Alpha Omega, overseen by managing partner Russell Hadley.

Osaic’s deep bench of experienced professionals, its robust advisor support model and the opportunity to align with long-time peers, were key reasons for the move. “We’ve known and respected Russell’s team for years,” said Payne. “Their understanding of how to support a high-touch, service-oriented firm like ours made Alpha Omega, and Osaic, the natural choice.”

With nearly four decades of experience in financial planning and investment management, Payne Sr. is widely respected for the enduring trust he builds with clients. "My sixth client account, opened in 1985, is still active today," said Payne. “That client once told his wife, ‘If something happens to me, your first call should be to David, then the accountant.’ We strive to build that level of trust with every client we serve.”

“David and his team are exceptional in putting the client first, and we’re thrilled to have them join our community,” said longtime industry leader Hadley. “They bring deep experience and a multi-generational perspective that fits perfectly with the culture we’ve built with Osaic.”

Payne Financial Consultants' affiliation underscores Osaic’s continued momentum in attracting growth-minded, client-focused advisors across the country.

“Payne Financial Consultants exemplify the strength in long lasting, trusted, client-first focused relationships and we are excited to support and partner with them on these priorities,” said Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business development of Osaic. “Their decision to join through Alpha Omega reflects our commitment to offering advisors the flexibility, resources and cultural alignment they need to thrive.”

