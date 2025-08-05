AdaptHealth Corp. Partners With a Major National Healthcare System to Become the Exclusive Provider of Home Medical Equipment

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a major national healthcare system. Under the agreement, AdaptHealth will serve as the exclusive provider of home medical equipment and supplies across the healthcare system’s broad network of hospitals and medical offices. The 5-year agreement, which is subject to certain termination provisions, is structured primarily as a capitation payment model and covers all of the system’s more than 10 million members.

“We are excited to work with our new partner to help its members achieve their best health at home,” said AdaptHealth CEO Suzanne Foster. “We were able to demonstrate how our combination of talent, expertise, and tech-enabled patient experience aligned with the healthcare system’s innovative approach to serving its membership.”

Ms. Foster continued, “This partnership reaffirms that we are uniquely positioned to drive non-acquired growth as we transform healthcare services in the home, through innovative service arrangements that deliver consistent experiences and more predictable costs to the patients, plan members, providers, and payors in the U.S. healthcare system.”

The agreement covers the national healthcare system’s Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Managed Care, and privately insured patients.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The Company operates under four reportable segments that align with its product categories: (i) Sleep Health, (ii) Respiratory Health, (iii) Diabetes Health, and (iv) Wellness at Home. The Sleep Health segment provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and BiLevel services) to individuals for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The Respiratory Health segment provides oxygen and home mechanical ventilation equipment and supplies and related chronic therapy services to individuals for the treatment of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic respiratory failure. The Diabetes Health segment provides medical devices, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps, and related services to patients for the treatment of diabetes. The Wellness at Home segment provides home medical equipment and services to patients in their homes including those who have been discharged from acute care and other facilities. The segment tailors a service model to patients who are adjusting to new lifestyles or navigating complex disease states by providing essential medical supplies and durable medical equipment.

The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 4.2 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 630 locations in 47 states.

