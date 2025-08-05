M&T Bank Selects Amperity to Accelerate Customer Data Strategy

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amperity, the AI-powered customer data cloud, announced M&T Bank has selected its platform to unify customer data across the bank's operations. This collaboration will enable M&T Bank, a leading full-service financial institution, to build more comprehensive customer profiles and deliver more personalized banking experiences.

"Amperity will enable us to further consolidate customer interactions into a unified view of the customer, helping to deliver more relevant, timely communications to meet our customers' financial needs," said Kim Nupp, Director at M&T Bank. Share

The relationship between M&T Bank and Amperity represents a significant advancement in the bank's customer data capabilities. With Amperity's platform, M&T Bank can now more effectively consolidate fragmented customer information, streamline data management, and deploy insights across channels. This collaboration enables the bank to gain a more comprehensive understanding of customer needs, preferences and behaviors, ultimately leading to enhanced customer experiences across all touchpoints.

"In today's competitive banking landscape, understanding our customers across all business lines is essential," said Kim Nupp, Director of Customer 360 Management at M&T Bank. "Amperity's platform will enable us to further consolidate customer interactions into a unified view of the customer, helping to deliver more relevant, timely communications to meet our customers' financial needs.”

The implementation of Amperity will support M&T Bank's data-driven strategy by:

Better unifying online and offline customer interactions

Supporting growth through targeted service offerings

Helping to streamline the banking experience across all touchpoints

“M&T Bank is setting the pace for customer-centric innovation in modern banking,” said Tony Owens, CEO of Amperity. “With Amperity’s identity resolution at the core of their data strategy, they’ve built a modern foundation that gives them a complete view of each customer. This kind of transformation isn’t possible without solving identity first - and it’s what will separate the leaders from the rest as the industry moves into the next era of personalization.”

To learn how companies like M&T Bank are partnering with Amperity visit https://amperity.com/customers.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Virgin Atlantic, Dr Martens, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Reckitt rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.