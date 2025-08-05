-

SolarEdge Announces Strategic Partnership with Schaeffler for EV Charging Infrastructure

Agreement to support Schaeffler in their strategic objective to deploy around 2300 charging points in Europe by 2030

original Image: Schaeffler (Schaeffler at Herzogenaurach)

Image: Schaeffler (Schaeffler at Herzogenaurach)

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, a leading automotive and industrial supplier, to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software across Schaeffler sites. The partnership will support Schaeffler in commissioning around 2300 charging points in Europe.

“Our solar technology has powered Schaeffler rooftops with safe, reliable energy for many years. Now, our Enterprise Service Group is proud to further support Schaeffler’s energy transition by delivering EV charging software, services, and hardware."

By integrating hardware and SolarEdge’s EV charging software capabilities into Schaeffler’s infrastructure, the collaboration will enable Schaeffler employees and fleet vehicle drivers to charge their EVs at company locations, starting with the newly electrified parking lot at Schaeffler’s Technology Center (Technologiezentrum) at its global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Powered by SolarEdge’s Wevo technology, now part of its advanced ONE for C&I energy optimization platform, the solution is designed to deliver a frictionless charging experience for employees including a custom app.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Schaeffler,” said Naama Ohana, Chief Commercial & Industrial Division at SolarEdge. “Our solar technology has powered Schaeffler rooftops with safe, reliable energy for many years. Now, our Enterprise Service Group is proud to further support Schaeffler’s energy transition by delivering EV charging software, services, and hardware. This is a great example of how our advanced software capabilities can add value to our customers’ energy transition strategy.”

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact
Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations
Lily.salkin@solaredge.com

Investor Contact
JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com

Global Government Affairs Contact
Liz Reicherts, Global Head of Government Affairs
Liz.Reicherts@solaredge.com

