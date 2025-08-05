Glassbox Secures an Investment from Poalim Equity to Expand AI-Driven Experience Analytics in Financial Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glassbox, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for financial institutions, today announced a minority investment from Poalim Equity, the investment arm of Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest financial group. The investment marks a new chapter in the partnership between the two companies and will fuel Glassbox’s next phase of innovation, accelerating the development of advanced analytics and AI solutions purpose-built for financial institutions. Bank Hapoalim has been a long-standing Glassbox customer, using its platform to optimize digital engagement and better serve its clients.

The investment will directly support the expansion of Glassbox’s product roadmap, with a focus on AI-powered behavioral analytics, fraud prevention, and real-time decision-making capabilities tailored to the needs of banks and insurers.

“We believe Glassbox's technology will continue to transform how financial institutions understand and serve their customers,” said Etai Kramer, Managing Director and Head of Alternative Investments & Investment Banking at Poalim Equity. “Our investment reflects a shared vision to equip banks and insurers with the intelligence they need to meet rising expectations for trust, speed, and personalization in digital engagement.”

“Glassbox stands out as one of Israel’s leading analytics companies, with a uniquely deep understanding of the needs and complexities of financial institutions,” said Alex Assim, Chairman of Glassbox. “Their ability to innovate responsibly and strategically, especially in the age of AI, makes them a rare asset in the enterprise software space. Alongside Poalim Equity, we are proud to continue supporting their growth."

Poalim Equity joins existing Glassbox investors such as Discount Capital, Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), and Alicorn, who together share a vision for advancing innovation in financial services. This is the first capital raise by Glassbox since Alicorn took the company private in May 2024.

About Glassbox

Glassbox is a leading AI-driven platform that captures, analyzes and optimizes user interactions across all digital channels, including web and mobile. Trusted by the world’s top enterprises in highly regulated industries, Glassbox helps organizations enhance digital experiences, improve brand loyalty and drive revenue growth. By providing 100% user session capture, real-time alerts and AI-powered insights, Glassbox empowers businesses to identify and resolve customer challenges, ensure accessibility and prevent fraud attacks. Industry leaders such as Citi Bank, SoFi and Credit.com rely on Glassbox to transform data into actionable decisions. To learn more, visit www.glassbox.com.

About Poalim Equity

Poalim Equity is the investment arm of Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest financial institution. The platform includes direct equity investments, mezzanine financing, and alternative investments, with a focus on Israeli-related companies across sectors, geographies, and strategies. Poalim Equity supports growth capital, acquisitions, and complex equity and debt transactions. In partnership with Leader Capital Markets, a leading Israeli firm in public and private markets) and William Blair, a global independent investment bank, Poalim Equity provides cross-border investment banking services-including IPOs, M&A advisory, and private placements-supporting Israeli companies throughout their growth journey, both locally and globally.