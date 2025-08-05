Syniverse Powers KTRN's Market Expansion with Roaming, Clearing, and Signaling Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, and KT Rwanda Networks (KTRN), Rwanda's leading 4G LTE wholesale provider, have partnered to support KTRN's launch as a full-service mobile network operator (MNO) by delivering end-to-end roaming services needed to establish international connectivity and facilitate roaming traffic.

KTRN is now connected to the global mobile ecosystem through Syniverse's IP exchange (IPX) and Diameter signaling, data and financial clearing solutions. These services enable KTRN to accommodate roamers across its 4G LTE network and expand its global footprint through Syniverse's relationships with hundreds of MNOs.

"This launch is a bold step forward for KTRN, and with that comes an obligation to deliver a high-quality experience to its customers," said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse. "We value strong partnerships with emerging MNOs, and KTRN's decision to go live with Syniverse signals a shared commitment to providing innovative solutions that demonstrate the reach and capability of operators across Africa."

Syniverse's data and financial clearing tools provide the settlement infrastructure and usage reporting KTRN needs to manage billing relationships with roaming partners and accurately account for traffic across its network. With the implementation of Syniverse's Total Visibility platform in Phase 2, KTRN will be equipped to meet quality-of-service benchmarks, proactively detect and resolve performance issues, and gain deeper insights into how roamers stay connected. These capabilities support the company's long-term ability to expand its base of international roamers and identify new opportunities for revenue generation.

KTRN operates Rwanda's nationwide 4G LTE network, which covers more than 98% of the population, according to GSMA. As the number of VoLTE-enabled devices grows, KTRN is positioned to deliver faster connections and superior coverage throughout the country.

Its entrance into the mobile voice market also reflects the broader transformation underway in Rwanda, where national investment and public-private partnerships have helped the country position itself as an emerging hub for technology and innovation in East Africa.

"Syniverse has enabled us to go to market quickly and confidently, with access to international partners that will be essential to our growth," said Daeheak AN (Aaron), CEO of KTRN. "We can establish our presence globally and position KTRN as a credible, capable participant in the roaming space. With this infrastructure in place, we are focused on ensuring consistent service for our customers and supporting Rwanda's broader development goals in business and tourism."

Syniverse and KTRN are in discussion to expand the scope of their partnership, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions including seamless 3G to VoLTE interworking. This initiative is designed to ensure high-quality service for inbound roamers across all network technologies, including legacy systems. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to accelerate bilateral VoLTE roaming launches, enhancing KTRN’s international reach and strengthening connectivity with global partners.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

About KT Rwanda Networks (KTRN)

Korea Telecom Rwanda Networks (KTRN) is a jointly invested company by the Government of Rwanda and Korea Telecom (KT) for wholesale provision of universal mobile broadband network in Rwanda using 4G LTE technology, mandated to build, operate, and maintain the national 4G mobile broadband network.

Beyond 4G services, KTRN also operates the country’s largest fiber optic backbone network, which is leased to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to support their business operations and network expansion. Through this infrastructure, KTRN delivers large-scale, reliable connectivity that creates value for enterprises and institutions across Rwanda.