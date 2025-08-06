Lenovo Brings Its Biggest-Ever Global Tech World Event to CES 2026 With an Immersive Experience at Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today that, for the first time ever, Lenovo’s annual global innovation event, Tech World, will take center stage at Sphere in Las Vegas on the opening day of CES® 2026. The 11th annual Tech World will feature Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang’s CES keynote along with Lenovo’s latest product launches, innovations, proofs of concept, and the company’s AI-driven innovation strategy for the coming years.

The event at Sphere, which will showcase content created exclusively for Lenovo by Sphere Studios, Sphere’s in-house immersive content studio, marks the second consecutive year that a CES keynote will be delivered at the cutting-edge venue. Tech World comes as Lenovo and Sphere enter a multi-year global partnership, making Lenovo An Official Technology Partner of Sphere Studios.

"Over the past decade, Tech World has become Lenovo’s key platform to reveal our vision, showcase our innovation, and launch our most exciting products, solutions, and partnerships,” said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO, Lenovo. “Now, set against the backdrop of CES 2026, we’ll give the audience an exclusive look at how our technology has revolutionized F1, unveil our plans for the first-ever AI-powered FIFA World Cup next summer, and create a hyper-personalized agent-native experience for individuals while unleashing Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage for enterprise customers. Sphere is the perfect match for Lenovo in Las Vegas, where we will celebrate and share our commitment to delivering smarter AI for all by constantly redefining how technology can engage, inspire, and empower.”

“As a venue at the forefront of innovation, Sphere is a powerful platform for visionary brands looking to create transformative events and experiences,” said Jennifer Koester, President and COO, Sphere. “We are honored to collaborate with Lenovo not only to help bring their vision to life during this CES Keynote, but also as part of our broader partnership that will leverage Lenovo technology to deliver immersive experiences across all Sphere events.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lenovo and Yuanqing Yang to the CES keynote stage. CES is where innovators show up, and I look forward to seeing his vision for the technology solving big global challenges come to life at the incredible Sphere,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA.

Tech World @ CES will explore how Lenovo is defining the future through the fusion of AI, devices, infrastructure, and services. As a global technology partner for Formula 1® and the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™, the audience will see not only how Lenovo innovation will help individuals and businesses, but also how the company plans to use AI and its full portfolio of technologies to change the game for sports fans in the years to come.

In addition to the keynote, Tech World @ CES will include visionary tech leaders, partners, artists, and influencers, with an accompanying spectacle that is only possible at Sphere. Additional announcements on the speaker and guest lineup will be made later in 2025.

Lenovo is not simply presenting its technology and vision at the keynote at Sphere, but as An Official Technology Partner of Sphere Studios, its Lenovo’s own technology helping power the creation of the content and the production itself. Beyond Tech World and CES, Lenovo will continue to partner directly with Sphere Studios to support immersive content creation. Lenovo’s high-performance workstations and infrastructure platforms are integrated into Sphere Studios’ production workflows and operations, supporting Sphere’s immersive content creation and showcasing Lenovo’s end-to-end capabilities. Lenovo’s own technology, combined with the expertise of the artists and technologists at Sphere Studios, will help bring Lenovo’s creative vision to life for Tech World, and make this unforgettable experience possible.

Lenovo’s CES 2026 keynote at Sphere will take place on Tuesday, January 6 at 17.00 PT. Yuanqing Yang’s keynote is open to credentialed CES attendees, with further ticketing and logistics details available in October.

The event will demonstrate Lenovo’s leadership in hybrid AI, the seamless integration of public, enterprise, and personal AI solutions to empower creativity, productivity, and connection. Tech World will also highlight ways Lenovo-led innovation is accelerating responsible, intelligent transformation across industries, from smarter classrooms and precision healthcare to agile manufacturing and future-ready workplaces.

By holding Tech World at CES, Lenovo brings bold ideas and powerful technologies directly to a huge global audience of business leaders, innovators, media, and tech enthusiasts.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.