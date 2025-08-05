Slipstream Announces New Investment from GreyLion Partners and Denali Growth Partners

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slipstream IT (“Slipstream”), a trusted technology partner serving the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, today announced an investment from GreyLion Partners LP (“GreyLion”), a U.S. private equity firm focused on high-growth businesses. The investment complements Slipstream’s existing equity investment from Denali Growth Partners (“DGP”), which also participated alongside GreyLion. The financing will further enable the Company to continue investing in people, systems, and processes, while expanding its offerings in new and existing markets through organic growth and potential add-on acquisitions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Slipstream operates at the intersection of an increasingly complex and evolving pharmaceutical and biotech landscape, in an expanding market for outsourced IT services. This latest investment will fuel the continued growth of Slipstream’s capabilities across Cloud CRM Solutions, R&D and Commercial Services, IT & End User Services, AI, and Information Management.

“The dynamic pharmaceutical regulatory environment requires a need for compliant capabilities with specific expertise around the industry, and our suite of services is catered to support these unique requirements and complexities,” said Brandon McKay, CEO and Founder of Slipstream. “We believe there are significant opportunities to further scale our platform. Our team is thrilled to partner with GreyLion and DGP. We look forward to leveraging their long-standing experience and expertise to help us achieve our strategic business objectives.”

Slipstream’s mission is to empower Life Sciences organizations with pragmatic, scalable, and compliant technology solutions, enabling customers to accelerate innovation, adopt best-in-class practices, maintain digital integrity, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Henry Heinerscheid, Partner at GreyLion, said, “We are excited for the opportunity to serve as a strategic partner to Brandon and the Slipstream management team alongside DGP for its next phase of growth.” “We believe there is a significant opportunity for Slipstream to continue to scale while maintaining its focus on providing best-in-class service to life science and pharma companies,” added Ryan Anderson, Partner at GreyLion.

“Since partnering with Brandon and the Slipstream team in 2022, we’ve seen firsthand their ability to build a scalable, growing, and resilient business. They’ve continued to expand the platform and solutions with strategic clarity and execution. We’re proud to continue to support a management team we deeply admire, and are excited about the significant growth opportunities ahead,” said Jesse Lane, Founder and Managing Partner of DGP. “We are looking forward to continuing to support Slipstream and to working alongside the team at GreyLion,” added Greg McDouglas, a Vice President at DGP.

Legal and Financial Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and advised on the Company’s financing and fund matters for DGP and GreyLion. Latham & Watkins LLP represented GreyLion. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel to DGP. Fox Rothschild LLP acted as counsel to management. Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as Slipstream’s financial advisor.

About Slipstream

Slipstream is a trusted technology partner exclusively serving the Life Sciences industry. Our global team brings deep domain expertise and pragmatic, end-to-end solutions that simplify complex challenges across the entire product lifecycle. We deliver with speed, compliance, and foresight— empowering clients to accelerate research, optimize time to market, and improve patient outcomes, ensuring technology keeps pace with their life-changing mission. Learn more about Slipstream IT

About GreyLion Partners LP

GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market across two sectors: (i) services and (ii) specialized industrial and manufacturing. The team seeks to partner with existing owners and management teams to deliver capital in tailored and flexible structures. The GreyLion partners have spent nearly two decades executing a consistent strategy of investing $25-$125 million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. They currently manage private equity funds with aggregate commitments of approximately $2.0 billion. For more information on GreyLion, please visit www.greylion.com.

About Denali Growth Partners

Founded in 2021, DGP is a Boston-based growth equity firm. DGP seeks to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are building growing, profitable, and capital-efficient companies. As of May 1, 2025, the firm manages more than $750 million in Regulatory Assets Under Management. For more information about DGP, please visit www.denaligrowth.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.