SundaySky Launches Amplify: The Most Powerful Way to Video-Enable Revenue Teams at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky, the premier AI-powered video platform for the enterprise, today announced the launch of SundaySky Amplify, a unique video solution designed to empower entire revenue teams — not just a select few — to create and share high-impact, personalized video content that drives results.

"The market is demanding smarter, more personalized engagement at every touchpoint. Amplify is the answer." -- Marc Zionts, CEO, SundaySky Share

While personalized video is widely considered among the most effective ways to engage today’s digital-first buyers, many companies still struggle to scale its use across their organizations. SundaySky Amplify changes that by empowering more enterprise users with the means to deliver their own professional-quality, on-brand video content in minutes, with no creative expertise required – and no production bottlenecks.

“The market is demanding smarter, more personalized engagement at every touchpoint,” said Marc Zionts, CEO of SundaySky. “Amplify is the answer. It puts the power of impactful video into the hands of revenue teams in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily workflows. We’re eliminating the typical barriers to video adoption, so reps can create more quality, customized video at scale, and use that content to accelerate deals, improve customer outcomes, and grow the business.”

SundaySky Amplify enables client-facing teams to quickly customize and share videos for sales prospecting, meeting follow-ups, renewals, client onboarding, and more. With a library of ready-to-use video templates combined with SundaySky’s unique personalization capabilities, companies can empower their teams to deliver custom content without compromising quality or brand.

With Amplify, users simply choose a video, customize it with key customer details, and share it – all in less time than it takes to write a typical business email.

Key benefits of SundaySky Amplify include:

Fast, intuitive video creation – No experience needed. Users simply select the template they want, customize it, and share it.



Scalable personalization – Sales and CX professionals can customize videos easily for any scenario, with the information that matters most to each unique buyer.



Enterprise-grade brand control – Guardrails ensure every video stays on-brand and compliant with a company’s style guidelines.



Use-case versatility – Amplify can be used to drive engagement for sales prospecting, proposal walkthroughs, renewal nudges, client onboarding, and more.



Fast paths to adoption – Amplify is built for real-world revenue teams: fast, intuitive, and designed for efficiency.



Actionable insights – Viewer analytics show what’s working and who’s engaging, so teams can optimize their content and prioritize next steps.

“Amplify is a game-changer for how go-to-market teams communicate,” said Jonathon Ben Haim, VP of Product at SundaySky. “We built it for scale, speed, and simplicity. The faster reps can send personalized, impactful content, the more engagement they drive and the more value they deliver. When creating high-quality video becomes this easy, it becomes a habit – and that’s where the results start to compound.”

The business impact of enterprise video is already clear. Customers of SundaySky’s original flagship product – newly dubbed SundaySky Create – have reported up to 271% increases in email response rates, along with dramatic improvements in digital engagement and customer health scores. Now with Amplify, companies will be able to extend that impact even further.

“Amplify isn’t just a video solution – it’s a growth engine,” said Zionts. “We engineered it to eliminate friction. No more waiting on design teams or settling for impersonal content. With Amplify, your entire revenue organization can create pro-level video that resonates. And they can do it in minutes.”

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.sundaysky.com/amplify.

About SundaySky

SundaySky empowers the world’s leading enterprises to engage customers, share knowledge, and grow their businesses through scalable, personalized video experiences. More than just another video tool, our AI-powered, all-in-one platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s most dynamic and fast-growing companies. From creation and editing to personalization and performance, SundaySky brings together every essential capability in one easy-to-use solution – no video skills required.

Trusted by leading brands like ZoomInfo, Humana and Aetna International, we help companies across industries harness next-gen video to deliver more impactful customer experiences, marketing, learning and enablement through the power of video.

To learn more, visit https://sundaysky.com.