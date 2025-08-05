Navitus Partners with Costco Pharmacy to Advance Drug Price Transparency

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus, the nation’s first and largest transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), announced today that cost-plus pricing will now be available through Costco Pharmacy for prescriptions filled at retail and mail order locations. It will be implemented as available for Navitus clients in all lines of business on January 1, 2026.

Under the Costco cost plus pricing model, Navitus clients will experience the trusted value and quality associated with the Costco brand. Drug costs will reflect what Costco pays to acquire a drug plus a fixed markup and fee for the pharmacy services provided. Navitus clients will access the full value of Costco’s purchasing power through Navitus’s 100% pass-through PBM model. Additionally, Navitus members that live within an hour of a Costco Pharmacy can access no cost same-day prescription delivery with Instacart.

“From day one, Navitus has delivered a clear view to drug costs, rebates and fees as a transparent PBM,” said Diana Gibson Pace, Chief Growth Officer at Navitus Health Solutions. “With our specialty pharmacy, Lumicera, we have led the industry by helping clients understand exactly how much their plan pays for specialty medications. Now, with the Costco cost plus pricing model, Navitus clients will have access to the same level of clarity to the cost of brand and generic drugs at Costco retail and mail order pharmacy locations.”

Through its cost-plus pricing model, Costco demonstrates a shared commitment to transparency and accountability in drug pricing for Navitus clients. In recognition of this alignment, Navitus has designated Costco as a NavitusClear partner—an acknowledgment reserved for organizations that meet our highest standards for clarity and value. Other organizations receiving the NavitusClear designation include Lumicera Health Solutions, Navitus’ specialty pharmacy, and CivicaScript, a not-for-profit limited liability company expanding access to affordable generic medications.

“Costco has long supported the Navitus PBM model and its commitment to transparency,” said Richard Stephens, Senior Vice President, Costco Pharmacy. “We are proud to be their first network pharmacy partner to deliver to their clients highly competitive, fully auditable drug costs of prescription medications. We feel this level of transparency is a positive step to give payers a tool to effectively manage drug spend.”

To learn more, visit www.navitus.com/news-updates/introducing-navitusclear-with-costco-cost-plus-model/.

