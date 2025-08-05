The Presidio Group Exclusively Advises Group 1 Automotive on the Purchase of Highly Sought-After Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, exclusively advised Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) on the purchase of Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead in Atlanta from Gregory and Juanita Baranco.

The transaction was finalized on Aug. 4 and included all dealership real estate. Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead is one of the top luxury automobile dealerships in metro Atlanta and is located just a short distance from Mercedes-Benz USA’s headquarters campus.

For Group 1, the acquisition marks a significant portfolio addition and underscores the company’s commitment to growth in top-tier markets.

“The Presidio team’s dealership M&A expertise, professionalism and ability to facilitate a smooth process were invaluable,” Group 1 Automotive CEO Daryl Kenningham said.

Gregory and Juanita Baranco, leaders in the Atlanta automotive community for decades, expressed confidence in the future of the dealership.

“Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead has been a significant part of our family and our community, and we are proud of all we have accomplished,” said Juanita Baranco. “But the time was right to evaluate our portfolio of stores and make this transition. We look forward to seeing Group 1 continue the dealership’s tradition of excellence, and we thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Gregory Baranco added, “After many years of building Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead into a world-class dealership, we are pleased to see it transition to Group 1, which will uphold the values that have defined our business and take great care of our employees and customers going forward. We thank The Presidio Group for its skilled navigation of the many steps necessary to complete a transaction of this significance.”

The Baranco family will continue to operate Mercedes-Benz of Covington in Louisiana. They’ve also been awarded an open point for a new Audi dealership in Cumming, Ga., which will be operated by their daughter, Grené Baranco.

“We were honored to facilitate this noteworthy transaction and congratulate the Baranco family and Group 1,” Presidio President George Karolis said. “We thank Daryl Kenningham and the leadership team at Group 1 for their continued trust in our firm. The successful closing of this transaction is a reflection of the strength of relationships built over many years. It also demonstrates the value a skilled M&A team can provide in today’s strong market in which buyers are competing intensely for the best luxury dealerships.”

The Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead acquisition was the sixth transaction since June in which Presidio has had an advisory role. The recent activity marks a resurgence in the dealership M&A market after a slower start to 2025.

“The Presidio team expects the current robust M&A market to continue throughout the second half of 2025, led by dealership groups looking for top-tier stores in strong, business-friendly markets,” said Presidio Managing Director Alex Watterson. “Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead is widely recognized as one of the most desirable and respected dealerships in the region, and its reputation is a testament to the Baranco family’s leadership. With its commitment to excellence, Group 1 is an ideal operator for the dealership going forward.”

Group 1 Chief Legal Officer Gillian A. Hobson and external counsel Scott A. Wasserman and Hunter Carpenter of Akerman LLP provided legal counsel to Group 1. Stephen Dietrich and Sarah Seedig of Holland & Knight LLP provided legal counsel to the Baranco family.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive M&A advisory services to Group 1 Automotive through its wholly owned investment bank, Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), a Fortune 300 company headquartered in Houston, is one of the largest automotive retailers operating across the world. Group 1 owns and operates 258 automotive dealerships, 322 franchises and 39 collision centers in the United States and United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omnichannel platform, the company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts. For additional information, visit www.group1auto.com.

About The Presidio Group LLC

The Presidio Group was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively closed more than 290 transactions for over $19 billion. The Presidio Group, based in Denver and Atlanta, publishes Presidio Perspectives: A Quarterly Outlook on Auto Retail and M&A Trends, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.