Mercer Advisors Expands in Florida With Addition of Family Wealth Planning Group

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”), a national Registered Investment Adviser (“RIA”), today announced the acquisition of Family Wealth Planning Group (“Family Wealth”) and its affiliate Family Wealth Tax Advisory, a Naples, Florida-based wealth and tax planning firm overseeing $1.2 billion in assets for more than 200 families. This transaction expands Mercer Advisors’ footprint in Florida by adding robust financial planning capabilities, executive-focused services and a dynamic next-generation team, strengthening the firm’s dedication to comprehensive, multigenerational wealth management.

Family Wealth Planning Group provides a full suite of wealth management services to high-net-worth families, business owners and executives, offering family wealth planning, investment management, estate and tax planning, next-generation education and more. The firm’s aligned service approach and growth-oriented team complement Mercer Advisors’ integrated platform.

“Partnering with Mercer Advisors enables us to enhance how we serve our clients--now and in the future--while continuing to support our team. As a trusted decision-making partner to our client families, our firm is built on being proactive, providing holistic solutions through a financial plan and empowering families to act in their long term best interest,” said Tom LaMacchio, Principal and Founder of Family Wealth.

“Mercer Advisors’ extensive resources, especially in tax, estate and investment planning, will help us increase our impact while preserving the long-term continuity of the business,” said Nadia Keric, CFP®, Principal and Owner at Family Wealth.

Family Wealth marks the 20th women-led partner firm to join Mercer Advisors, where women now make up nearly half of the client-facing team. The addition also boosts Mercer Advisors’ existing presence in Naples, adding local talent and broadening service capabilities across southern Florida. All nine team members, including LaMacchio and Keric, will remain with the firm following the transaction.

“When we first met with Tom and Nadia, we saw a passion for client service like our own. We are excited to join the Family Wealth team in serving more clients in Southern Florida,” said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. “Their dedication to personalized, multigenerational wealth management also aligns with evolving client needs that we see across the country and prominently in Florida.”

“Our recent M&A momentum, welcoming three $1 billion-plus RIAs in just three months, demonstrates the strength embedded in the shared values behind these partnerships. We’re proud to support Family Wealth as they embark on this next chapter and are honored to be their partner,” said Martine Lellis, Principal, M&A Partner Development, Mercer Advisors.

About Mercer Advisors

Mercer Advisors, the #1 ranked RIA firm in the nation according to the Barron’s 2024 Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms, was founded in 1985. For 40 years, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 1,280 employees, and operates nationally through more than 100 locations. Mercer Advisors has $77 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and merceradvisors.com/partnerwithus.

