Designs Direct Renews PIM Partnership With Digital Wave Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Wave Technology, a leader in AI-native enterprise solutions for consumer industries, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Designs Direct Creative Group. The ongoing collaboration reflects Designs Direct’s continued investment in centralized, scalable technology to support product development, vendor coordination, and retailer collaboration.

Designs Direct, a leading designer and manufacturer of exclusive home décor, supports more than 60 U.S. retailers. Digital Wave’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform acts as the centralized system for managing product data across internal teams from design and merchandising to sourcing and quality assurance improving speed, consistency, and collaboration.

“Renewing our partnership with Digital Wave was an easy decision,” said Mitchell Heidrich, Partner at Designs Direct. “Their PIM supports our unique processes and ensures we deliver the accurate, high-quality product data our partners expect.”

The PIM platform supports key processes such as product attribute management, image association, storefront-specific requirements, and vendor data. Automated logic powers more than 600 fields, and custom exports streamline communication with both customers and factories across the U.S. and China.

“We’ve streamlined our product data workflow, from vendor inputs to retailer-ready exports,” said Taylor Roberts, Product Data Specialist at Designs Direct. “Digital Wave’s PIM gives us the structure and flexibility we need to support growth without adding complexity.”

“We’re proud to continue supporting Designs Direct,” said Donna McGuckin, VP Customer Advisory at Digital Wave Technology. “They’ve built a strong, efficient product development operation, and we’re excited to be part of their ongoing success.”

Learn more about Digital Wave Technology’s PIM platform here.

About Designs Direct Creative Group

Designs Direct Creative Group has been helping retailers grow home décor departments and sales since 2002. Headquartered in historic Main Strasse Village, Designs Direct develops merchandising programs, exclusive artwork, and custom home décor products for brick and mortar and online retailers. Designs Direct boasts one of the largest wholly owned libraries of artwork and imagery in the United States, adding more than 400 unique designs to their existing collection each week.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology delivers the ONE℠ Platform, an AI-native enterprise platform built to unify and activate data across the business. With a foundation of trusted master data management and embedded GenAI and Agentic AI, the ONE Platform powers intelligent execution across mission-critical functions. It includes rapid application development of connected enterprise systems and a built-in Data Science Studio to help teams move faster, experiment smarter, and operationalize intelligence at scale. Leading organizations in consumer industries such as retail, consumer goods, and healthcare rely on Digital Wave Technology to increase revenue, expand profits, boost productivity, decrease costs, and scale innovation. Learn more at www.digitalwavetechnology.com.