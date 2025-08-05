REJUVENATION LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH ROLL & HILL

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today, a new lighting collaboration with Roll & Hill, an innovative American design house renowned for cutting-edge lighting and furniture.

As a leading provider of quality home furnishings and as a U.S. based designer and manufacturer of timeless lighting collections, Rejuvenation has long admired Roll & Hill’s like-minded passion for American furniture and lighting designs. A partnership between the Portland-based Rejuvenation and the New York-based Roll & Hill creates the opportunity for both brands to collaborate on a new customizable lighting collection that celebrates a shared aesthetic.

Each piece in the new Roll & Hill Collection for Rejuvenation is hand-assembled by skilled artisans at Rejuvenation’s Portland, Oregon factory. The partnership debuts with the introduction of the Lorna lighting collection—a refined line of chandeliers, pendants, and wall sconces that reimagines Art Deco elegance through modern craftsmanship.

“Collaborating with Roll & Hill brings together two distinct design perspectives with a shared passion for quality and innovation,” said Aujsha Taylor, Executive Vice President of Rejuvenation. “The Lorna collection represents the best of both brands—timeless design, made to last.”

The collection’s signature glass shades feature distinctive radial fluting and solid brass accents that catch light and attention alike, making these fixtures a design statement in any setting.

“This collaboration embodies our shared dedication to craftsmanship and design that transforms spaces into art,” said Jason Miller, CEO and Creative Director of Roll & Hill. “Rejuvenation’s dedication to craft and customization elevate our vision to new heights.”

The Lorna collection is now available online at Rejuvenation.com/Roll-and-Hill and in Rejuvenation stores nationwide.

About Rejuvenation

Founded in 1977 in Portland, Oregon, Rejuvenation began as an architectural salvage, lighting, and hardware restoration shop. Today, as part of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family, Rejuvenation stands as the premier provider of timeless designs for every area of the home. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship, Rejuvenation offers customizable lighting assembled to order in Portland, solid brass hardware, handcrafted furniture and rugs, and restores over 3,000 antique and vintage pieces annually. Rejuvenation products are responsibly made and ethically sourced and available online and in 12 retail locations across the U.S.

About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life at home and in the places where customers work, stay, and play. The company’s portfolio of brands—Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow—offer unique merchandise strategies through e-commerce, catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, and the U.K., with franchisees in the Middle East, Philippines, Mexico, South Korea, and India.

About Roll & Hill

Roll & Hill makes furniture and lighting with an old soul and new American spirit. As a curator and manufacturer, Roll & Hill partners with the most interesting contemporary designers to create exceptional quality pieces produced on demand in Michigan factories. The brand is known for marrying beauty and function, delivering distinctive designs that break the mold of traditional furniture and lighting.

