High Point Federal Credit Union Partners with Nuuvia to Reach Next-Generation of Members

Nuuvia, formerly Incent, the leading provider of youth banking solutions for community banks and credit unions, announced today Olean, N.Y.-based High Point Federal Credit Union (High Point, 22,000 members, >$400 million in assets under management) has selected its youth engagement platform.

High Point prides itself on providing its members with personal service and affordable products that meet every financial needs, no matter at what stage of life. The credit union wanted to attract the younger generation with the goal of building lifelong memberships. Providing hands-on, family-focused money management tools specifically tailored to help children develop good financial habits reinforces the credit union’s vision to be the financial institution of choice in the communities it serves.

Richard Yeager, president and CEO of High Point, said, “We wanted to better connect with the youth in our area and help improve financial literacy, which is not traditionally taught in schools. While attending a user conference, we met the Nuuvia team and learned about the platform’s capabilities for youth banking. It was the exact solution we needed to engage with the next-generation; Nuuvia is the bridge that can help children develop and learn good banking habits for the future.”

Nuuvia’s youth banking platform integrates within High Point’s existing infrastructure, providing a secure, real-world experience for children and teens. The white-labeled solution enables financial institutions to build brand awareness, maintain ownership of the account holder relationship and seamlessly transition the child to an “adult” account when they turn 18.

Yeager added, “Unlike other options, Nuuvia’s platform ensures deposits and interchange revenue will remain within our credit union rather than being diverted to third-party fintech sponsor banks. That was important to us as well as we set about launching our youth banking program.”

In late 2024, High Point began its Adventure One Youth Checking Program, coupling it with the launch of the Nuuvia youth banking solution, and the number of youth accounts opened has far surpassed the goal they set by more than 100 percent. The credit union is planning to partner with several local area schools to offer custom debit cards featuring the schools’ logo. “We think being able to have your school logo on your debit card will be very appealing to kids these days,” Yeager said. “It is like a sense of pride.”

Marcell King, president and COO of Nuuvia, said, “It is paramount that credit unions and banks have the ability to offer and integrate a youth centric digital banking experience with their specialized youth checking and savings accounts. High Point understood the importance of launching a holistic youth banking program from the start and as a result they’ve been very successful at growing their youth accounts. Nurturing these younger consumers leads to continued success and resiliency in the future, and Nuuvia is excited to partner with High Point as they embark on a new youth financial journey.”

About High Point Federal Credit Union

High Point Federal Credit Union is currently the 2nd largest credit union in Western New York, with assets over $400 million. The credit union currently serves more than 22,000 members in that area with four locations and recently opened its 5th location in Bradford, Pennsylvania.

For additional information about High Point Federal Credit Union visit www.highpointfcu.com.

About Nuuvia

Nuuvia, formerly Incent, is the leading provider of intelligent lifecycle banking solutions for community banks and credit unions. Designed to easily integrate with a financial institution’s existing digital banking infrastructure, Nuuvia’s platform helps institutions acquire, retain and more effectively engage account holders across multiple generations with personalized digital experiences as a co-branded service or under the institution’s white-label brand. Nuuvia’s flagship digital youth banking module is live with dozens of community banks and credit unions across the country, enabling them to acquire, grow and retain youth accounts, deposits, promote financial health and build long-term loyalty in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Learn more at www.nuuvia.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.