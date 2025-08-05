Standard Nuclear Selected for DOE Office of Nuclear Energy Fuel Line Pilot Program

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Nuclear, Inc., a reactor-agnostic producer of TRISO nuclear fuel, today announced that it has been selected as a supplier for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Nuclear Energy’s previously announced Fuel Line Pilot Program.

Selection to the Fuel Line Pilot Program paves the way for Standard Nuclear, the country’s only independent TRISO fuel manufacturer without reactor development operations of its own, to expand annual TRISO production to over 2 metric ton across multiple, strategically located sites by mid 2026, leveraging proven infrastructure and a uniquely capable team with a track record of rapid, high-quality execution.

The announcement underscores the Administration’s commitment to streamline the regulatory process toward safely fueling and testing new reactor designs with the aim of unleashing more reliable and affordable energy. Executive Orders issued on May 23rd this year set clear objectives to eliminate policy and regulatory barriers, unlocking American private capital to accelerate and scale nuclear energy deployment nationwide.

Standard Nuclear’s selection was centered on the success of its fully operational and privately funded commercial-scale TRISO manufacturing line. Located on privately owned land at the former K-25 site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the company currently operates this line and has delivered fuel development and fabrication services for multiple government and commercial customers.

“Advanced reactor technologies offer significant potential to support U.S. energy independence, but require robust fuel supply chain infrastructure to deliver on this promise. DOE’s accelerated efforts to advance fuel supply infrastructure serve as a testament to the Administration’s commitment to unleashing more reliable and affordable energy,” said Kurt Terrani, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Nuclear. “Standard Nuclear’s selection strengthens the advanced reactor supply chain by providing a reliable, independent source of fuel for the reactor demonstrations next year and to support the industry for decades to come.”

Standard Nuclear’s mission is to reliably deliver the essential building blocks of nuclear power at scale—enabling cost-effective, safe, and secure energy for the world. Supported by leading U.S. defense technology and critical infrastructure investment firms, Standard Nuclear is focused on the large-scale production of advanced nuclear fuel and radioisotope power systems. It is the nation’s only independent manufacturer of TRISO fuel—a robust, high-performance fuel essential to advanced nuclear reactors for both terrestrial and space applications. Standard Nuclear offers a reactor-agnostic supply of advanced fuels to the next-generation nuclear industry and delivers dependable radioisotope power solutions to the space and defense sectors. Through these efforts, it is helping to eliminate U.S. reliance on geopolitical adversaries for these strategically vital technologies. For more information, visit: https://www.standardnuclear.com/