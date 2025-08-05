VDURA and NMSU Partner to Pioneer Post-Quantum Cryptography for AI & HPC Data Infrastructure

LAS CRUCES, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum computing promises transformative breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, but it also threatens today’s encryption. To stay ahead of that curve, VDURA has announced a strategic partnership with New Mexico State University (NMSU) to co-develop and commercialize post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technology that safeguards the petabyte-scale data pipelines powering next-generation AI and HPC workloads.

Co-develop and commercialize post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technology that safeguards the petabyte-scale data pipelines powering next-generation AI and HPC workloads. Share

“AI training sets, model checkpoints, and real-time HPC simulations generate an unprecedented flow of critical data,” said Ken Claffey, CEO of VDURA. “Our mission has always been to deliver the most reliable, performance-dense data platform in the industry. By embedding quantum-resilient encryption into VDURA’s flash-optimized architecture, we’re future-proofing that mission for the AI era.”

NMSU, recently elevated to Carnegie R1 status, brings world-class cryptography and cybersecurity research to the collaboration. Together, the teams will integrate NIST-selected PQC algorithms into VDURA’s parallel file-system stack, enabling line-rate encryption of GPU-accelerated workloads without sacrificing performance.

“We’re excited to work with VDURA to translate our academic innovations into deployable solutions,” said Dr. Jay Misra, Associate Dean for Research in the College of Engineering. “This is an excellent example of how research at R1 universities can shape and secure the technological future.”

"Industry partnerships are essential to expanding and diversifying NMSU’s research portfolio. The VDURA initiative is a high-impact, translational collaboration that positions NMSU as an emerging national leader in cybersecurity," added Dr. Luis Cifuentes, Vice President for Research.

With this alliance, VDURA and NMSU are setting a new benchmark for secure, high-performance data infrastructure—protecting the information that powers discovery today and the quantum-driven breakthroughs of tomorrow.

About VDURA

VDURA builds the world’s strongest data platform for AI and high-performance computing, blending flash-first speed with true hyperscale capacity and an industry-leading 12-nines durability commitment. Visit vdura.com for more information.

About New Mexico State University

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico State University (NMSU) is a Carnegie R1 research institution serving more than 21,000 students. NMSU’s interdisciplinary research programs span cybersecurity, advanced materials, agriculture, aerospace, and more, advancing innovation that improves lives across New Mexico and beyond.