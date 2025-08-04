Saba Capital Reaches Agreements with the Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and the Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Saba”), which is the largest shareholder of the Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: EVM) and of the Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: ENX) (collectively, the “Funds”), today announced that it has entered into standstill agreements (collectively, the “Agreements”) with Eaton Vance Management with respect to the Funds.

Consistent with the terms of the Agreements, Eaton Vance Management has recommended to each Fund’s Board that the Boards approve, subject to shareholder approval, the liquidation and termination of each Fund.

The terms of the Agreements also provide for Saba withdrawing its previously submitted proposals and trustee nominations in connection with the Funds’ 2025 annual meetings of shareholders. The Agreements also contain customary standstill provisions and voting commitments.

