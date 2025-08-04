-

Saba Capital Reaches Agreements with the Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and the Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance to Propose Liquidation and Termination of Both Funds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Saba”), which is the largest shareholder of the Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: EVM) and of the Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: ENX) (collectively, the “Funds”), today announced that it has entered into standstill agreements (collectively, the “Agreements”) with Eaton Vance Management with respect to the Funds.

Consistent with the terms of the Agreements, Eaton Vance Management has recommended to each Fund’s Board that the Boards approve, subject to shareholder approval, the liquidation and termination of each Fund.

The terms of the Agreements also provide for Saba withdrawing its previously submitted proposals and trustee nominations in connection with the Funds’ 2025 annual meetings of shareholders. The Agreements also contain customary standstill provisions and voting commitments.

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of clients. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, Saba is a pioneer of credit relative value strategies and capital structure arbitrage. Saba has offices in New York City and London. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.

Contacts

Longacre Square Partners
Kate Sylvester, 646-386-0091
ksylvester@longacresquare.com

Industry:

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

NYSE:EVM
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Longacre Square Partners
Kate Sylvester, 646-386-0091
ksylvester@longacresquare.com

More News From Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Announces Final Voting Results of Special Meeting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Saba”), the largest common shareholder of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE: ASA) (“ASA” or the “Fund”) with 17.2% ownership of the Fund’s outstanding shares, today announced the final certified voting results of the Fund’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on June 13, 2025. The final voting results of the Special Meeting confirm that shareholders voted to expa...

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote to Expand the Board and Elect Maryann Bruce as an Independent Director

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Saba”), the largest common shareholder of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE: ASA) (“ASA” or the “Fund”) with 17.2% ownership of the Fund’s outstanding shares, today commented on the outcome of the Fund’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on June 13, 2025. Based on the preliminary results of the Special Meeting, shareholders voted to expand ASA’s Board of Direct...

Second Independent Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends ASA Gold and Precious Metals Shareholders Vote FOR Saba Capital’s Proposals to Expand the Board

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saba Capital Management, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, “Saba”), the largest common shareholder of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE: ASA) (“ASA” or the “Fund”) with 17.2% ownership of the Fund’s outstanding shares, today announced that a second leading proxy advisory firm, Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), has recommended shareholders vote FOR the expansion of ASA’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) to five members and FOR the election o...
Back to Newsroom