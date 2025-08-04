SES Space & Defense Awarded Sustainment Tactical Network Contract to Support U.S. Army

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SES Space & Defense, has been awarded a five-year Sustainment Tactical Network (STN) contract, to provide the U.S. Army with COMSATCOM services. Under the USD 89.6 Million agreement, the initiative will support strategic long-haul network transport and base-support communications for Combat Service Support, Department of Defense (DoD) programs, and additional U.S. Government agencies.

The commercial Ku-band geostationary satellite service delivered by SES Space & Defense with the support of the Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO) will ensure global connectivity for end-users, utilizing commercial teleport and equipment to support the COMSATCOM links. Coupled with the terrestrial-based network linking the entire system, the service ensures cohesive connectivity across teleports and the Global Network Centers (GNC). This collaboration strengthens the U.S. Army’s communications infrastructure, ensuring reliable and secure global coverage to meet the demanding needs of military operations.

“This award is a significant milestone for SES Space & Defense and reconfirms our commitment to delivering interoperable and secure satellite services to the U.S. Army - as a leading satellite services integrator for the DoD, and provider of the previous STN iteration known as Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems (WESS) COMSATCOM Network (WCN),” said David Broadbent, President and CEO, SES Space & Defense. “We are proud to continue providing advanced global end-to-end COMSATCOM capabilities giving the U.S. Army a decisive information advantage.”

About SES Space & Defense

SES Space & Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space & Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES’s multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space & Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly six decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That’s why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected—no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what’s next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership—backed by a track record of bringing innovation “firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage.