SVP Worldwide and Dyno LLC Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Distribution of Sewing Accessories in North America

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singer Sourcing Limited, LLC (“SVP Worldwide”), owner of iconic sewing brands, including SINGER®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and PFAFF®, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Dyno LLC (“Dyno”), a leader in sewing notions and accessories. Effective July 1, 2025, Dyno has extended its long term licensing relationship serving as the exclusive U.S. distributor of SINGER® branded sewing accessories and notions. The agreement also includes non-exclusive distribution rights in Canada and Mexico.

This licensing partnership aligns with SVP Worldwide and Dyno’s long-term goals of category leadership and customer-focused innovation. By combining Dyno’s robust retail relationships, history of innovation, and distribution expertise with SVP Worldwide’s product development and category knowledge, the partnership allows each organization to focus on its core strengths while delivering greater value to the sewing community.

“The collaboration with Dyno is a natural extension of our commitment to serving sewists with the highest quality tools, accessories, and support,” said Rob Will, CEO at SVP Worldwide. “Together, we can better meet the needs of consumers and provide retail partners with a more streamlined, innovative assortment.”

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with SVP Worldwide to bring Dyno’s accessory expertise to more consumers,” said David Gold, CEO at Dyno LLC. “Their proven reach and market insight make them an ideal partner for this next chapter in our growth. We are exploring brand extension opportunities in a variety of areas where we believe the SINGER brand will resonate and inspire consumers.”

This partnership demonstrates the shared mission of both companies to enhance the sewing experience through product quality, accessibility, and innovation. Together SVP Worldwide and Dyno will craft a more integrated and inspiring shopping experience for every sewing need.

About SVP Worldwide

SVP Worldwide is the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for more than one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company’s brands—SINGER®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and PFAFF®—have collectively delighted sewists for over 170 years.

About Dyno LLC

Dyno LLC is a trusted manufacturer and innovator in the sewing notions and accessories category, serving a diverse community of creators with practical, high-quality tools designed to elevate every project.