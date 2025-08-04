AT&T Expands Office@Hand Business Communications Portfolio with RingCX AI-Powered Contact Center and RingSense Conversational Intelligence Solutions by RingCentral

BELMONT, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a global leader in AI-powered business communications, and AT&T (NYSE:T) today unveiled new additions to the AT&T Office@Hand portfolio. Introducing Office@Hand Contact Center, powered by RingCX™, RingCentral’s omnichannel AI-first contact center platform. Additionally, Office@Hand RingSense, powered by RingCentral, a conversational intelligence solution, is now available to customers. This solution analyzes what customers are calling about and revolutionizes AI-based coaching for sales and support teams to elevate their performance. These innovative tools blend RingCentral's trusted AI communications expertise with AT&T's reliable network, empowering businesses of all sizes to deliver exceptional customer experiences and enhance operational efficiency — all on a cost-effective, easy-to-implement platform.

AT&T's Office@Hand, powered by the RingCentral RingEX™ platform, has been a cornerstone of advanced communications for AT&T Business customers since its inception as one of RingCentral's pioneering service provider partnerships. This powerful solution, when combined with AT&T's cutting-edge Fiber, 5G, and SD-WAN technologies, delivers reliable voice and video quality while enabling cost-effective, high-performance deployments. Now, with the addition of RingCX and RingSense™ capabilities, Office@Hand expands its reach, enabling organizations with a seamless path to the adoption of AI tools across all customer-facing roles.

“Our customers trust us to provide the best communications solutions that move the needle for their businesses,” said Joe Petrocelli, vice president of Communications Services, AT&T Business. “By expanding our decade-long partnership with RingCentral, we are able to bring contact center and conversational intelligence functionality to our portfolio. These new capabilities come at a time when organizations of all sizes are actively seeking new, innovative ways to elevate customer engagement and provide superior customer experiences through AI-enabled technologies.”

Office@Hand Contact Center delivers an AI-powered customer experience designed to transform customer interactions through a unified platform that consolidates interaction management from over 20 channels—including inbound and outbound voice, email, webchat, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Agents gain complete visibility into each customer's journey, enabling seamless interactions across their preferred channels, whether social media, live chat, or phone. Built-in AI capabilities provide automated transcripts, call scoring, coaching insights, and post-interaction speech and text analytics to help agents and supervisors resolve issues faster and boost customer satisfaction.

“We chose AT&T Office@Hand Contact Center because of the simplicity and cost savings among all the other competitors,” said Pablo Pita, IT director of La Mercedes Medical Centers, a leading Medicare-focused staff model medical center in Florida. “This solution will help make our jobs easier and run more smoothly. We chose this solution because of what the RingCentral brand stands for and the partnership with AT&T long term. Having a one carrier platform was our goal, and we are all happy the implementations are getting completed as we speak.”

Customers can now also implement Office@Hand RingSense, a conversational intelligence solution designed to improve performance of sales and support teams. With in-depth post-call analysis, including automatic transcripts, summaries, and sentiment analysis, the tool provides sales and support teams a deeper understanding of customer needs and pain points, leading to more personalized and effective interactions – all designed to ultimately improve the customer experience.

"AT&T's integration of RingCentral's AI-powered contact center and conversational intelligence into Office@Hand delivers the comprehensive, AI-first customer experience platform enterprises are demanding,” noted Dave Michels, principal analyst and founder of TalkingPointz. “This partnership demonstrates how service providers can differentiate through AI while reducing customer complexity and costs—creating a compelling value proposition for organizations modernizing their customer engagement strategy."

“In today's digital-first landscape, our mission is clear: to continuously innovate and deliver solutions that position our customers at the forefront of their industries. Together with AT&T, we’re thrilled to co-innovate and continue our exceptional partnership," said Homayoun Razavi, EVP & GM, Global Strategic Partnerships at RingCentral. "By expanding Office@Hand Business Communication with RingCX Contact Center and RingSense AI functionalities, we're delivering a unique platform, while enhancing customer experiences, and empowering end-users to enhance their core business.”

AT&T Office@Hand Contact Center and Office@Hand RingSense powered by RingCentral are currently available to all customers. For more information about AT&T Office@Hand, visit here.

