OneLegacy Shares Emotional Story and Video of Hosting First Time Meeting in Honor of National Minority Donor Awareness Month

AZUSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National Minority Donor Awareness Month, OneLegacy is sharing a powerful video of love, loss, and the life-saving impact of organ donation. On June 21, two families, one grieving the loss of a child, the other celebrating a second chance at life, met for the first time at OneLegacy Headquarters in Azusa, CA. The emotional introduction was the first in-person connection between the Godinez family, who donated their 3-year-old daughter Luna's heart, and the family of Olivia LeBlanc, who received the heart and the transplant that saved her life.

"We said yes," said Jocelyn Godinez, Luna's mother, about organ donation. "I think Luna wanted that. Luna saved two lives. I'm thankful the one that has her heart is a girl, and with that, I feel like she's still living." Share

The private event was organized by the Family Support Services program at OneLegacy, a federally designated non-profit organization. OneLegacy’s free FSS program includes bereavement literature, grief support groups, facilitation of correspondence and meetings between donor families and recipients, and events to honor and remember donors. In this case, both families expressed interest in communicating, and OneLegacy assisted Luna's family and Olivia's family in making a connection. After years of letters, emails, and texts, the two families were finally set to meet at the top of 2025. However, the Godinez family lost their home in the Eaton Fires, delaying the scheduled meeting. This intimate morning gathering was five years in the making, and it brought a powerful story full circle.

Ms. Godinez listened to her daughter Luna's transplanted heartbeat through a stethoscope on the morning of Saturday, June 21, when the two families met for the first time.

A Heart Shared, A Legacy Carried Forward

In 2020, Luna Godinez, a bright, curious, Latina, 3-year-old girl, died unexpectedly. Despite overwhelming grief, her family chose to say yes to organ donation. Luna's heart was matched to Olivia LeBlanc, a 2-year-old battling heart failure. Today, Olivia is thriving thanks to that selfless act of generosity by Luna and her family.

Olivia, now 7-years-old, met Luna's family for the first time in a private, deeply emotional gathering coordinated by OneLegacy's Family Support Services team. The families exchanged letters, stories, drawings, and embraced. Each acknowledged the weight and wonder of the connection they now share. This meeting, a testament to the power of organ donation, left a profound impact on everyone present, inspiring hope and gratitude.

"We're just extremely grateful because we know that families don't get to meet the donor family sometimes. There's no amount of words to let them know that we are forever grateful for saving our daughter's life," said Olivia's mother, Tamika LeBlanc. "To be able to see them and hug them and see where Luna comes from is a blessing."

More Than a Meeting—A Shared Legacy

The gathering included private time for families in the OneLegacy Family Support Services room. They shared stories, photos, and letters with each other. Olivia brought handmade drawings. Luna's family brought keepsakes. There were tears, laughter, and an unmistakable sense of connection—one forged through generosity and courage.

“Moments like this highlight how choosing to say yes to donation can create a legacy for the donor, a community for the donor’s family and a second chance for the recipient,” said Prasad Garimella, CEO of OneLegacy.

Honoring National Minority Donor Awareness Month

National Minority Donor Awareness Month (NMDAM) is observed each August to honor the generosity of diverse donors and highlight the critical need for donor registration within communities of color. Despite comprising nearly 60% of the transplant waiting list, multicultural communities are underrepresented among registered donors.

By highlighting Luna and Olivia's story, OneLegacy aims to inspire more families to openly discuss organ donation, register as donors, and support the diverse communities waiting for a match. If you haven't already, consider registering as an organ donor today. Your decision could save lives and create a legacy of love. Watch the full video here https://youtu.be/_rAFxnqJWw8.

One registered donor can save up to eight lives and heal countless others through organ, eye, and tissue donation. Becoming an eye, organ, or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by “checking YES” at your local DMV. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation throughout Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Kern counties. Working in close collaboration with hospitals and transplant centers, OneLegacy ensures the recovery of vital organs and tissues. Make a difference: become an organ, eye, and tissue donor by registering at OneLegacy.org/register or by checking “YES” at your local DMV. If you are not already a donor, we encourage you to consider registering today. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org.