Cyera Unveils AI Guardian: First Complete Solution to Secure Any Type of AI with Deep, Data-Centric Insight

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyera, the fastest growing data security company, today launched AI Guardian, the first complete solution built to secure any type of AI—with a rich lens into the data it touches, whether at rest or in-motion. AI Guardian expands Cyera’s industry-leading platform to meet the urgent needs of enterprises adopting AI at scale, anchored by two core products: AI-SPM, providing inventory on all AI assets at a granular level, and AI Runtime Protection, monitoring and responding to AI data risks in real-time.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment, as enterprises rapidly scale AI initiatives while facing new security and operational risks. According to Forrester, enterprises are expanding their use of AI, with 61% using genAI or genAI and predictive AI. In the last 12 months, 23% of enterprises have seen an increase in AI-based cyberattacks with 20% also having innovation halted or slowed due to unforeseen AI risk.*

“Data is the heart and soul of AI—secure it, and enterprises can keep pushing boundaries without losing control or risking exposure,” said Yotam Segev, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyera. “That’s why we built AI Guardian on the same principles as our Data Security Platform - we're going beyond surface level visibility and the basic question of 'what AI is being used' to uncovering who has access and what data is being used. With this level of protection every business can move AI forward with clarity, confidence, and control.”

AI-SPM and AI Runtime Protection work in tandem with Cyera’s DSPM and OmniDLP products (respectively), giving enterprises full visibility into their AI risks, providing:

Broad coverage : discover and manage risk across all types of AI systems - whether public (e.g., ChatGPT), embedded in SaaS (e.g., Microsoft Copilot), or homegrown (e.g., LLMs built on Amazon Bedrock)

discover and manage risk across all types of AI systems - whether public (e.g., ChatGPT), embedded in SaaS (e.g., Microsoft Copilot), or homegrown (e.g., LLMs built on Amazon Bedrock) Deep visibility: see not just which AI models are in use, but exactly what sensitive data they can access, and by which users, applications, or agents

see not just which AI models are in use, but exactly what sensitive data they can access, and by which users, applications, or agents Real-time detection & response: act fast, with precise, low-noise insights; automatically detect and block prompt injection, data misuse, and unauthorized access as it happens

act fast, with precise, low-noise insights; automatically detect and block prompt injection, data misuse, and unauthorized access as it happens Proactive compliance readiness: align with regulations and compliance frameworks, including the EU AI Act and US executive orders, with policy enforcement and auditability

As part of today’s launch is Cyera’s Omni AI, a powerful, conversational AI tool that puts data security insight at your fingertips. Built for speed and clarity, Omni AI analyzes millions of records across the enterprise data surface in seconds, enabling users to uncover top remediation opportunities, identify data minimization actions, generate stakeholder-ready security reports, and more—all through natural language prompts.

AI-SPM is in private beta, and AI Runtime Protection is available for early access; Omni AI is available via private beta. To learn more about AI Guardian, go to www.cyera.com/secure-ai-adoption or check out our blog post for more.

About Cyera

Cyera is the world’s leading AI-native data security platform. Its platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it’s used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Backed by more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera’s unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset - data - and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera’s Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

* Forrester “Artificial Intelligence Market Insights, 2025” (April 25, 2025)