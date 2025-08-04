Xage Security and Forescout Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Universal Zero Trust Network Access for Critical Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies Inc. and Xage Security, global cybersecurity leaders, today announced a strategic partnership to advance Universal Zero Trust Network Access for operational technology and industrial environments.

Together, Xage and Forescout deliver end-to-end security for remote operational environments by combining Forescout’s deep device discovery and asset intelligence with Xage’s distributed enforcement of least-privilege access. This integration provides automatic visibility into all connected assets, risk management, and secure remote access—enabling organizations to identify threats, manage devices, and perform troubleshooting without costly site visits or infrastructure changes.

Organizations managing mission-critical infrastructure such as power grids and remote industrial sites face growing pressure to secure aging, isolated systems, while maintaining uptime and efficiency. Deploying people to apply patches or investigate issues to remote sites is costly and limits the ability to remediate potential threats quickly. The joint solution from Forescout and Xage addresses these challenges with session-based, policy-driven controls that meet the security and functional requirements that remote industrial systems require.

“Forescout’s deep expertise in real-time asset discovery and risk insight is the perfect complement to Xage’s Zero Trust enforcement and secure access capabilities,” said Bonnie Simmons, VP of Channel and Alliances at Xage Security. “Together, we’re not just identifying risks, we’re eliminating them with scalable, frictionless protection. This partnership delivers immediate and lasting value to customers navigating complex and evolving threat landscapes.”

Critical infrastructure environments require purpose-built, agentless protections that account for operational continuity, device constraints, and physical isolation.

Joint Solution Highlights

Comprehensive Asset Visibility: Real-time discovery of all IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT devices.

Secure Remote Access Without VPNs: Session-based, time-limited access to specific assets via an OT specific purpose-built solution.

Session-based, time-limited access to specific assets via an OT specific purpose-built solution. Granular Zero Trust Control: Enforce access by user and context.

Agentless, Scalable Protection: Secure any device—legacy or modern—without agents.

Secure any device—legacy or modern—without agents. Resilient Offline Enforcement: Maintain access control at the edge, even when disconnected.

Streamlined Compliance: Meet NERC CIP, TSA, and IEC mandates with ease.

“This partnership is more than a technical integration; it’s a strategic alignment of two purpose-built platforms to protect the systems that keep our world running,” said Christina Hoefer, VP of OT/IoT Verticals & Strategy at Forescout Technologies. “Forescout and Xage bring decades of combined experience securing the world’s most sensitive and complex environments from industrial plants to national infrastructure and beyond.”

For more details on the joint solution, visit xage.com or the Forescout Marketplace.

About Xage Security

Xage Security is a global leader in zero trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere, while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Learn why organizations like the U.S. Space Force, PETRONAS, and Kinder Morgan choose Xage at xage.com.

About Forescout

For more than 25 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. The Forescout 4D Platform™ delivers comprehensive asset intelligence, continuous assessment, and ongoing control over all managed and unmanaged, agented and un-agentable assets across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. Forescout’s open platform makes every cybersecurity investment more effective with seamless data integrations and automated workflow orchestration across more than 100 security and IT products.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout’s platform