G2 and AWS Expand Partnership to Create Frictionless Software Buying Experience with Generative AI-Powered Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G2 today announced a renewed and expanded four-year relationship with Amazon Web Services. The collaboration will expand the integration of G2 content into AWS Marketplace to fuel AI-powered experiences, including generative AI product comparison insights across AWS Marketplace listings.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with AWS, building a more connected and intelligent software buying journey across G2 and AWS Marketplace,” said Godard Abel, Co-Founder and CEO of G2. Share

G2 and AWS Marketplace already ingest more than 20,000 user reviews for products available in AWS Marketplace. G2 content will now be among the data sources used to power product insights in AWS Marketplace, supporting new generative AI-powered insights built using Amazon Bedrock. This includes surfacing key customer sentiment from over 3 million authentic reviews on G2 and summarizing them in AWS Marketplace for easy side-by-side product comparisons, enabling buyers to quickly understand a product’s strengths and considerations at a glance.

“We're constantly innovating to make AWS Marketplace the best destination for customers to find, procure, and deploy the IT solutions they need," said Matt Yanchyshyn, VP, AWS Marketplace and Partner Services at AWS. "Our expanded collaboration with G2 enhances the customer experience by integrating authentic peer reviews with generative AI-powered insights, simplifying the purchase decision-making process. This represents our commitment to creating more intuitive and efficient experiences that help customers accelerate innovation."

Enriching the AWS Marketplace Buyer Experience

As software buyers increasingly rely on community-driven validation and self-service evaluation, this collaboration provides them with the information needed to decide on the right product and then transact directly in AWS Marketplace.

G2-powered enhancements in AWS Marketplace include:

AI-generated, side-by-side product comparisons, which surface key product themes, customer sentiment, and differentiated strengths based on millions of verified reviews

Rich, contextual product content powered by G2’s trusted taxonomy and user insights to streamline evaluation and comparison

Syndication of G2 Reviews and Ratings to software listings across AWS Marketplace

Frictionless buyer journeys, enabling AWS users to move confidently from research to purchase with fewer steps

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with AWS, building a more connected and intelligent software buying journey across G2 and AWS Marketplace,” said Godard Abel, Co-Founder and CEO of G2. “By combining trusted peer voices with AI-driven insights, we’re not only accelerating decision-making for buyers, but also laying the groundwork for a future where software discovery is seamless, personalized, and community-powered — in all the places customers are.”

Empowering Vendors and Buyers Alike

Software vendors listed on both G2 and AWS Marketplace will benefit from increased visibility, credibility, and accelerated conversion. By extending their reach in AWS Marketplace with validated user insights and generative AI-enriched content, vendors can better differentiate their offerings and guide prospective buyers through the purchasing process. G2’s unique review sourcing approach — including conversational voice reviews and direct meeting-to-review conversions — ensures vendors can achieve both review recency and quality.

This deepened relationship reinforces G2’s vision to make software buying smarter, faster, and more transparent — setting the foundation for further innovation across the digital procurement experience.

Learn more about how to maximize the benefits of this expanded AWS and G2 integration.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.