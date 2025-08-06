LandBridge Announces Long-Term Surface Use and Pore Space Reservation Agreement with Devon Energy

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) (“LandBridge”) today announced it has executed a 10-year surface use and pore space reservation agreement with Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) (“Devon”) to support Devon’s operations in the core of the New Mexico Delaware Basin. Under the agreement, LandBridge will provide Devon with 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of pore space capacity on its East Stateline Ranch and Speed Ranch surface acreage. The pore space reservation will commence in the second quarter of 2027 and includes an obligation for Devon to deliver at least 175,000 bpd of produced water via a minimum volume commitment.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Devon Energy through this long-term agreement,” said Jason Long, Chief Executive Officer of LandBridge. “This agreement not only secures Devon’s future water management needs in the region, but also highlights the increasing value of contiguous, underutilized pore space in and around the Delaware Basin. LandBridge’s pore space offering is uniquely differentiated — offering redundancy and long-term, reliable flow assurance that leading operators can depend on. This partnership is a clear validation of our strategy and the critical role we play in supporting sustainable development across the basin.”

About LandBridge

LandBridge owns approximately 277,000 surface acres across Texas and New Mexico, located primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-region in the Permian Basin, the most active region for oil and gas exploration and development in the United States. LandBridge actively manages its land and resources to support and encourage energy and infrastructure development and other land uses, including digital infrastructure. LandBridge was formed by Five Point Infrastructure LLC, a private equity firm with a track record of investing in and developing energy, environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure companies within the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit: www.landbridgeco.com.

