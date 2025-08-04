TruBridge Re-Establishes Partnership With Jackson Parish Hospital to Boost Financial Performance and Outcomes

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG), a leading healthcare solutions company, welcomes back Jackson Parish Hospital, a 25-bed critical access facility located in Jonesboro, Louisiana. The hospital will deploy TruBridge’s Complete Business Office (CBO) technology enabled services to support financial operations including revenue cycle outsourcing, coding and billing, and claims management.

According to John Morgan, Jackson Parish CEO, the hospital has returned to TruBridge after partnering with another vendor since 2019. “The expertise at TruBridge is unlike any other that we experienced elsewhere,” said Morgan. “We see them as a leader in the community and critical access space and believe they understand our needs.”

Building on a previous seven-year relationship, the return of Jackson Parish to TruBridge is a natural fit as the hospital’s needs align with the specialized expertise offered by TruBridge.

TruBridge enhances fiscal sustainability and secures accurate and efficient claims for health systems nationwide. The company’s CBO services equip hospitals, from critical access facilities to 400 bed facilities, with technology to improve cashflow, stabilize operations and deliver strong financial outcomes. TruBridge has earned the prestigious HFMA Peer Reviewed Designation for its CBO solution four consecutive years.

“We are pleased to partner with Jackson Parish Hospital once again. Our shared mission to empower communities through fiscal sustainability is central to our relationship,” said Merideth Wilson, general manager of financial health at TruBridge. “Strong financial outcomes are integral to patient outcomes, and we’re committed to helping communities thrive.”

This partnership builds upon a strong foundation, shared history and specialized expertise. To learn more about TruBridge and its suite of financial health and patient care solutions, visit www.trubridge.com.

About TruBridge

TruBridge partners with more than 1,500 healthcare organizations to deliver technology-first solutions that improve access, outcomes, and operational efficiency. Backed by more than 45 years of experience, our HFMA Peer Reviewed® revenue cycle management (RCM) suite enhances transparency, productivity, and financial health across care settings. From electronic health record (EHR) integration across care settings to value-based care support, our data-driven tools connect providers, patients, and communities—driving better care and patient satisfaction. TruBridge clears the way for care. For more information, visit www.trubridge.com.

About Jackson Parish Hospital

Jackson Parish Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Jonesboro, Louisiana. The hospital offers a broad range of emergency and specialty medicine services. Jackson Parish Hospital operates three clinic locations and offers swing bed availability, pediatric services including EPSDT, occupational medicine, and a telemedicine program for local K–12 schools.