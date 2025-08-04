Driving Growth and Inclusion: CommunityWide Federal Credit Union Goes Live with Scienaptic AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit underwriting platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that CommunityWide Federal Credit Union has implemented its AI-based decisioning platform and is now live. This deployment is significantly streamlining the credit union’s underwriting process, leading to an increase in approval rates and a notable enhancement in the member experience. Importantly, all these advancements have been achieved while ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and compliance with regulatory standards, which are integral to the Scienaptic AI platform.

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1967 to serve the northwest side of South Bend, Indiana, with the mission to provide financial services to residents of modest means. Supported by seed deposits from the Model Cities program, the Catholic Church, and other organizations, the credit union aims to improve the lives of its member community. Over the decades, CommunityWide has grown significantly, serving over 71,000 members across Indiana. Rooted in a commitment to financial empowerment, the credit union continues to innovate and expand its services, ensuring accessible, member-focused solutions that promote long-term financial health and stability.

“Going live with Scienaptic represents a pivotal shift in how we lend, creating pathways to opportunities our members truly deserve,” said Andy Burggraf, President/CEO of CommunityWide Federal Credit Union. “We can now uncover deeper insights that were previously untapped, approve more deserving applicants, and respond to member needs with greater speed and confidence. This is helping us build a lending approach that is both compassionate and resilient, and it strengthens our promise to stand by our members through every stage of their financial journey.”

Eric Steinhoff, EVP, Client Impact, Scienaptic AI, expressed, “We are incredibly proud to see CommunityWide Federal Credit Union embrace intelligent lending with Scienaptic. They’re leveraging more data, adaptive AI, and real‑time signals to confidently extend credit to more members while maintaining strong portfolio health. It’s a smart balance of expanding access, improving decision speed, and building a lending strategy that is both resilient and full of potential.”

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers—including underbanked and underserved individuals—and say “yes” more often without increasing risk.

In September 2024, Scienaptic’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) received strategic equity investments from its clients, further strengthening its mission to elevate lending with AI-driven solutions for inclusive loan growth, automation, lifecycle management, and compliance. Today, the CUSO is backed by 10 strategic investors, underscoring Scienaptic’s deep commitment to the core principle of "people helping people."

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.3 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.