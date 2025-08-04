BitRipple and ExpressVPN Collaborate to Enhance VPN Performance with LT3 Technology

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitRipple, a leader in real-time data delivery solutions, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with ExpressVPN, a premier consumer-privacy and security product in the Kape Technologies group. This partnership integrates BitRipple’s LT3 acceleration into ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol, delivering next-generation speed and connection stability on top of its rock-solid security for a privacy-first VPN experience.

ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol, engineered to safeguard users’ security and anonymity, is renowned for its lightweight architecture. By incorporating BitRipple’s LT3 acceleration, Lightway will provide even more robust and efficient data transmission in sub-optimal scenarios—minimizing stalls, jitter, and packet loss so users worldwide stay connected, private, and productive.

“Integrating LT3 into Lightway aligns with our mission to provide users with the fastest and most reliable VPN experience possible,” said Charles Butler, CEO at Kape Technologies. “BitRipple’s innovative approach to data delivery complements our commitment to cutting-edge technology and user privacy.”

BitRipple’s LT3 technology is designed to expand reach and usage and increases customer satisfaction. Its integration into ExpressVPN’s infrastructure is expected to enhance the overall user experience, particularly in challenging scenarios where high-speed and stable connections are essential.

“Our collaboration with ExpressVPN marks a significant milestone in reshaping how secure data moves,” added Michael Luby, CEO of BitRipple. “By combining our LT3 technology with ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol, we are setting new standards for privacy-first VPN performance and reliability.”

For more information about BitRipple and its LT3 technology, visit www.bitripple.com. To learn more about ExpressVPN and the Lightway protocol, visit www.expressvpn.com.

About BitRipple

BitRipple accelerates networks — terrestrial, wireless, satellite, and intra-data-center — enabling them to perform like they are loss- and latency-free. With our third-generation LT3™ transport software, customers deliver more data, in less time, under the harshest conditions — unlocking new value for AI model training, VPN, cloud, and mission-critical remote communications.

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company’s award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol, Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN’s Keys password manager, Aircove router range, and Identity Defender tools make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN’s products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG, and others.

Registered in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.