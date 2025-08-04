Forest River Marine Reveals Dockside: An Entry-Level Pontoon

MIDDLEBURY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forest River Marine, a leading name in pontoon craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of its newest brand, Dockside—a fresh, approachable, entry-level pontoon boat line designed to welcome new boaters to the water while still appealing to the experienced.

No complicated options. No overwhelming choices. Just everything you need— and nothing you don't—to enjoy the good life out on the water. Share

Created as a gateway into the boating lifestyle, Dockside provides an ideal starting point for individuals and families eager to enjoy life on the water. As the most competitively priced option in its class, Dockside delivers exceptional value without compromising on quality, featuring standard blacked-out rails and a durable composite deck that is fully weather- and fade-resistant. Unlike many competitors, Dockside uses a composite deck, not marine-grade plywood. Priced to welcome first-time boaters (starting at just $25,999), Dockside opens the door for a new generation of pontoon owners to explore, unwind, and connect on the water.

“From day one, our mission with Dockside has been to create something truly accessible—without sacrificing quality or enjoyment,” said Philip Podgorny, General Manager of Forest River Marine. “We’re inviting more people into the boating lifestyle with a product that’s fun and easy to own. Dockside is not only a great first boat—it’s the beginning of a lifelong adventure.”

More Than a Pontoon—A Lifestyle Starter

While many entry-level pontoons focus on specs, Dockside shifts the conversation to what really matters: the experience. Whether you’re casting a line, cruising a quiet lake, or drifting into golden hour with friends, Dockside delivers a sense of freedom and connection that speaks to today’s consumers.

Key Benefits of Dockside:

Priced to Welcome – Thoughtful pricing makes boating accessible to first-time owners without compromising on quality.

– Thoughtful pricing makes boating accessible to first-time owners without compromising on quality. Built for Everyone – Designed to be welcoming, not intimidating, Dockside’s user-friendly layout makes it easy for anyone to feel comfortable at the helm.

– Designed to be welcoming, not intimidating, Dockside’s user-friendly layout makes it easy for anyone to feel comfortable at the helm. Versatile for All Adventures – Ideal for cruising, fishing, swimming, or simply relaxing—Dockside adapts to every kind of day on the water.

– Ideal for cruising, fishing, swimming, or simply relaxing—Dockside adapts to every kind of day on the water. Quality Construction – Backed by Forest River Marine’s legacy of dependability, Dockside is built with durable materials and smart design.

– Backed by Forest River Marine’s legacy of dependability, Dockside is built with durable materials and smart design. Identifiably Dockside – With clean styling, signature graphics, and modern touches, Dockside stands out on the water.

With Dockside, Forest River Marine adds a new chapter to its lineup of brands, including Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta. As consumers grow in their boating journey, Dockside serves as the perfect first step toward deeper involvement in the marine lifestyle—and with the Forest River Marine family.

From the moment you push off the dock, adventure calls. You cut through open waters with the sun on your face and the wind at your back. Whether it’s diving into a hidden cove, casting for the big one, or drifting under endless skies—Dockside is where it all begins.

Let yourself drift with Dockside.

For more information about Dockside and Forest River Marine, visit www.docksidepontoon.com

About Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company.