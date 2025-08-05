Royal Gold Acquires Gold Stream on the Large-Scale, Long-Life, Kansanshi Copper-Gold Mine Operated by First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary RGLD Gold AG (“RG AG”), has entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (“Stream Agreement”) for gold deliveries referenced to copper production from the Kansanshi copper-gold mine (“Kansanshi”) in the North Western Province of Zambia, operated and 80% owned by a subsidiary of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum”).

Royal Gold has agreed to make an advance payment of $1.0 billion (“Advance”) in return for a gold stream referenced to copper production, with deliveries of 75 ounces of gold per million pounds of recovered copper produced until the delivery of 425,000 ounces; 55 ounces of gold per million pounds of recovered copper produced between the delivery of 425,001 ounces and 650,000 ounces; and 45 ounces of gold per million pounds of recovered copper produced thereafter. Royal Gold will initially pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered. Additionally, and depending on the achievement of certain objectives as described below, Royal Gold will increase the percentage of spot gold price paid for each ounce delivered to 35% and has also granted options to First Quantum to accelerate stream deliveries.

“I am pleased to announce this transaction, which provides Royal Gold with exposure to a world-class mine located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and operated by a first-tier counterparty,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. “This large and long-life stream will add another significant gold interest to the enlarged portfolio we are creating with the recently announced transactions for Sandstorm Gold and Horizon Copper, and enhance our position as a premier growth company in the streaming and royalty sector. The immediate cash flow from this acquisition paired with the cash flow of the combined Royal Gold, Sandstorm and Horizon portfolios will allow us to rapidly pay down the debt incurred to complete this acquisition.”

Acquisition Highlights

Immediate gold revenue and cash flow from a producing copper-gold mine: The effective date of the transaction is August 5, 2025 and Royal Gold expects to receive approximately 12,500 ounces of gold in 2025. Gold deliveries are expected to average approximately 35,000-40,000 ounces per year over the next 10 years.

The effective date of the transaction is August 5, 2025 and Royal Gold expects to receive approximately 12,500 ounces of gold in 2025. Gold deliveries are expected to average approximately 35,000-40,000 ounces per year over the next 10 years. Accretive per share metrics: Funding sources for the acquisition consisted of available cash resources and a draw on our revolving credit facility, without issuing new shares.

Funding sources for the acquisition consisted of available cash resources and a draw on our revolving credit facility, without issuing new shares. Established operation with a world-class resource, and long-life and large-scale production: The Kansanshi copper-gold mine has been First Quantum’s flagship operation since 2005, and known reserves are expected to support continued production for an additional mine life of over 20 years.

The Kansanshi copper-gold mine has been First Quantum’s flagship operation since 2005, and known reserves are expected to support continued production for an additional mine life of over 20 years. First-tier operator with a long and established operating history in Zambia: First Quantum is a large and experienced international mining company with a record of operating Kansanshi without interruption since completing construction in 2005. First Quantum’s other significant mining assets in Zambia include the Sentinel mine, which started production in 2015, and the Enterprise mine, which started production in 2023.

First Quantum is a large and experienced international mining company with a record of operating Kansanshi without interruption since completing construction in 2005. First Quantum’s other significant mining assets in Zambia include the Sentinel mine, which started production in 2015, and the Enterprise mine, which started production in 2023. Well-established mining jurisdiction with strong governmental support: Zambia was the 10th largest global copper producer and mining was the second-largest contributor to Zambia’s GDP in 20231. The Government of Zambia launched the “Three Million Tonnes Copper Production Strategy” in July, 2024, to support and promote investment in the sector. Other large mining companies active in Zambia include Barrick Mining, Vedanta Resources and China Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Group.

1 Zambia 2024 Mining Report, Third Edition, PwC.

Overview of Transaction Terms

Stream Agreement

Deliveries under the Stream Agreement will be indexed to the production of recovered copper to reduce exposure to metallurgy and processing variability, and the stream rate will vary based on gold delivery thresholds:

75 ounces of gold per million pounds of recovered copper produced until the delivery of 425,000 ounces;

55 ounces of gold per million pounds of recovered copper produced between the delivery of 425,001 ounces and 650,000 ounces; and

45 ounces of gold per million pounds of recovered copper produced thereafter.

Recovered copper produced is in both concentrate and cathode form and the stream economics are not dependent on downstream smelter recoveries or gold production at the site.

First Quantum will have two options to accelerate stream deliveries and reduce the outstanding Advance:

Acceleration Option 1 : From the earlier of the achievement by First Quantum of a minimum ‘BB’ or equivalent senior unsecured debt rating from a rating agency, or a Net Debt/TTM EBITDA ratio of 2.25x or less over three consecutive quarters starting from March 31, 2026, it will have a one-year period to exercise the option and deliver gold worth up to $200 million over a 14-month period from the date of option exercise and reduce the stream rates and delivery thresholds by up to 20%.

: From the earlier of the achievement by First Quantum of a minimum ‘BB’ or equivalent senior unsecured debt rating from a rating agency, or a Net Debt/TTM EBITDA ratio of 2.25x or less over three consecutive quarters starting from March 31, 2026, it will have a one-year period to exercise the option and deliver gold worth up to $200 million over a 14-month period from the date of option exercise and reduce the stream rates and delivery thresholds by up to 20%. Acceleration Option 2 : If First Quantum achieves either a minimum ‘BBB-’ or equivalent senior unsecured debt rating from a rating agency, or shows a Net Debt/TTM EBITDA ratio of 1.25x or less over four consecutive quarters, and achieves certain operational conditions, it will have a one-year period to exercise the option and deliver gold worth up to $100 million over a 7-month period from the date of option exercise and reduce the stream rates and delivery thresholds by up to a further 10%.

Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered. Should either one of the conditions in Acceleration Option 1 be met, Royal Gold will pay 35% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered.

Area of Interest

The Area of Interest covered by the Stream Agreement is defined as the existing mineral license for the mine, which covers an area of approximately 249 square kilometers.

Guarantees, Protections and Additional Rights

RG AG’s counterparty is a Canadian-based special purpose vehicle and the interests under the Stream Agreement are guaranteed on an unsecured basis by all entities within the Kansanshi ownership chain, from the project company (Kansanshi Mining PLC) through to the parent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Royal Gold also has customary additional protections for a stream agreement including limitations on certain additional encumbrances, restrictions on transfer of mine ownership, sharing for insurance and expropriation proceeds, and typical remedies for events of default.

RG AG will also maintain certain rights to participate in any future stream, royalty or similar production-based financing on the Kansanshi land package.

Funding and Liquidity Update

Royal Gold is funding the Advance using cash on hand and a draw of $825 million on its $1 billion revolving credit facility.

Separately, Royal Gold has notified the members of the credit syndication group of its exercise of the $400 million accordion feature and has received commitments from them for the full $400 million of increased capacity. We anticipate closing on the accordion feature on August 5, 2025, following which $1.4 billion will be available under the revolving credit facility.

Our available cash, the $575 million undrawn capacity on the revolving credit facility, and anticipated cash flow from our portfolio are expected to be sufficient to fund all remaining outstanding financial commitments, which includes repayment of outstanding debt assumed with the acquisition of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and the cash acquisition of Horizon Copper Corp., both of which are expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Background on the Kansanshi Mine

The Kansanshi mine is owned and operated by Kansanshi Mining PLC, which is 80% owned indirectly by First Quantum and 20% by ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC, a listed company that is majority-owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia. First Quantum acquired its interest in the project in 2001, began construction soon after, and achieved commercial production in 2005.

Kansanshi is a sediment-hosted, stratabound deposit with subvertical veins. Economic copper and gold mineralization occurs in three ore-types: primary sulfide, mixed supergene and oxide.

Mining is carried out in three open pits, Main, Northwest and Southeast Dome, using conventional open pit methods employing hydraulic and electric equipment and a fleet of haul trucks with electric trolley assist on the main ramps. Ore treatment is flexible to allow for variation in ore type either through an oxide leach circuit, a transitional ore “mixed float” circuit, or a sulfide flotation circuit. Sulfide ore is treated via crushing, milling and flotation to produce copper in concentrate. Flotation tails from the mixed and oxide circuits advance to a leaching and SX/EW process to produce cathode copper. Gold is recovered from all ore types by gravity concentrators. Gemini tables treat the gold gravity concentrates and produce a high-grade concentrate for direct smelting to gold bullion.

The construction of a new 25 million tonne per year sulfide processing plant (S3) and related upgrades (S3 Expansion) began in 2022 and are targeted for completion in the second half of 2025. Kansanshi is an integrated operation and an onsite smelter was commissioned in 2015 to treat copper concentrate from Kansanshi and Sentinel.

As of December 31, 2024, Proven and Probable Reserves consisted of 1.070 billion tonnes grading 0.52% copper and 0.10 grams per tonne gold, calculated using a copper price of $3.50 per pound and a gold price of $1,805 per ounce. As of the same date, Measured and Indicated Resources (inclusive of Reserves) were 1.297 billion tonnes grading 0.57% copper and 0.07 grams per tonne gold, calculated at a 0.2% copper cut-off grade.

First Quantum expects a mine life of more than 20 years, and the All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) is expected to be in the lower half of the global copper cost curve during the next 10 years of mine life.

Based on the latest NI 43-101 technical report published July 23, 2024, the Kansanshi operations are expected to process a total of 1,104.7 Mt at an average grade of 0.52% copper and 0.11 g/t gold, with an average recovery rate of 82.8% for copper and 35.1% for gold, over a mine life to 2046 (with processing to 2049). The technical report indicates that annual metal production for the 10-year period 2025-2034 is expected to range from approximately 215,000 to 275,000 tonnes of copper and 60,000 to 70,000 ounces of gold.

On January 15, 2025, First Quantum provided guidance for Kansanshi, including production of 160,000 to 190,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold for 2025, 180,000 to 210,000 tonnes of copper and 135,000 to 145,000 ounces of gold for 2026, and 210,000 to 240,000 tonnes of copper and 140,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold for 2027.

Background on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

First Quantum is an international mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately C$20 billion. It has grown through a combination of exploring, developing, operating, and acquiring mining projects or companies with interests in mining activities, and produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, acid and pyrite. First Quantum’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations, and it owns mines and projects in Zambia, Panama, Spain, Mauritania, Turkey, Australia, Finland, Argentina and Peru.

