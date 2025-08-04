-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to A&D Mortgage Trust 2025-NQM3 (ADMT 2025-NQM3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 7 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from ADMT 2025-NQM3, a $445.5 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,285 residential mortgages, is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative income documentation. Borrowers in the subject pool possess a non-zero WA original credit score of 747 and exhibit notable equity in each mortgaged property, with a WA combined LTV (CLTV) ratio of 66.8%.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010679

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Genki Ono, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1415
genki.ono@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Genki Ono, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1415
genki.ono@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Surplus Notes of Venerable Operating Entities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a rating of "BBB+” with Stable Outlook to $175 million 7.75% surplus notes due 2045 (“Notes”) issued by Venerable Insurance and Annuity Company (VIAC) and $175 million 7.75% surplus notes due 2045 issued by Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company (CSLR). VIAC and CSLR are insurance operating subsidiaries of Venerable Holdings, Inc. (Venerable) that have KBRA Insurance Financial Strength Ratings of A with a Stable Outlook. As surplus notes, the Notes...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NMEF Funding 2025-B, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by NMEF Funding 2025-B, LLC (NMEF 2025-B), an equipment ABS. NMEF 2025-B represents North Mill Equipment Finance LLC’s (North Mill or the Company) tenth equipment ABS. North Mill is an independent equipment finance company created in 2012 when Colford Capital Holdings LLC acquired and re-branded Equilease Financial Services (Equilease), which had been founded in 1957. InterVest Capital Partners Inc. (Inte...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to VRTX 2025-HQ

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to five classes of VRTX 2025-HQ, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction is a $600 million portion of a $1.0 billion fixed rate, interest-only first lien mortgage loan. The fixed-rate loan has a five-year term and requires monthly interest-only payments based on an assumed interest rate of 6.25%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in Vertex HQ , two 15-story,...
Back to Newsroom