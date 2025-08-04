CORRECTING and REPLACING Resecurity Partners with Duke University Masters of Engineering in Cybersecurity to Bolster Cyber Intelligence Education

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity®, Inc., a global leader in cyber threat intelligence and security solutions, today announces an educational collaboration with Duke University’s Masters of Engineering in Cybersecurity program. This partnership aims to enrich cybersecurity education by including Resecurity’s enterprise-level cyber threat intelligence (CTI) tools and industry expertise in the program’s curriculum.

As part of the agreement, Resecurity will provide Duke with complimentary access to its Context cloud-based CTI platform, valued at $1 million per year, enabling students and faculty to explore real-world threat detection and analysis scenarios. This hands-on access will support lab exercises, research initiatives, and graduation projects, while empowering learners to experience cybersecurity as practiced by industry experts.

“This collaboration with Resecurity allows our students to experience more of the cyber defense industry while they are still at Duke,” said Art Ehuan, Executive Director of the Duke Cybersecurity Master of Engineering program. “It’s not just about tools—it’s about developing the mindset to tackle rapidly evolving global threats.”

In addition to platform access, Resecurity will offer specialized guest lectures and on-campus workshops on threat intelligence, advise student capstone projects, provide internship opportunities and technical support for faculty and lab use.

Under the agreement, Resecurity will provide Duke University with:

Access to the Context and Risk cloud-based cybersecurity platforms and technical support.

and cloud-based cybersecurity platforms and technical support. Development assistance for school-based educational programs focused on cybersecurity.

Ongoing support as needed to counter cyber threats and strengthen Duke’s digital resilience.

“Resecurity is excited to support Duke in developing the next generation of cyber defenders,” said Shawn Loveland, Chief Operations Officer for Resecurity. “Academic partnerships are critical to bridging the gap between education and the realities of cybercrime and nation-state threats.”

The integration of Resecurity’s technology and expertise will begin immediately and is expected to impact dozens of students in the upcoming academic year.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. We also provide our services to select universities worldwide, enabling them to deliver impactful CTI. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it is globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies, with a sole mission to enable organizations to combat cyber threats, regardless of their sophistication. Most recently, Inc. Magazine named Resecurity one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. As a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and the UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Duke University

Entering its second century, Duke University is consistently ranked among the top U.S. research universities and is home to leading graduate and professional schools in business, divinity, engineering, the environment, law, medicine, nursing, and public policy. Located in Durham, N.C., Duke’s global reach extends through the Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School in Singapore, Duke Kunshan University in China, and various international research and education programs.

Based in the Pratt School of Engineering and supported by the Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke’s cybersecurity initiatives focus on technical skills as well as the ethical, legal, and policy aspects of digital security. Students gain practical experience through research labs including the Duke Cyber Team and interdisciplinary projects such as the Cyber Policy and Gender Violence Initiative. The university also collaborates with organizations including the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security to examine the links between cybersecurity, national security, and public policy.