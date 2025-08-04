HKW Partners with AliMed

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth companies, has partnered with the Cherubini family to recapitalize AliMed Inc. (“AliMed”).

AliMed is a national provider of branded medical products headquartered in Dedham, MA. Founded in 1970, AliMed serves over 15,000 acute and non-acute care facilities, including hospitals, surgery centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“Over 55 years ago, my parents founded AliMed with a focus on quality and service,” Alexandra Cherubini said. “Partnering with HKW honors that legacy and accelerates our growth as we work to deliver even more to our healthcare community.”

“AliMed is a great fit with HKW’s strategy of partnering with family-owned businesses to unlock potential growth and profitability opportunities,” Devraj Roy, Partner at HKW, said. “The Cherubini family has invested heavily in management talent, digital capabilities, and in developing the AliMed brand. We’re excited to build on this foundation while bringing our experience in specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses serving the healthcare market. We will seek to accelerate organic growth as well as pursue logical acquisitions.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About AliMed

AliMed manufactures and distributes acute and non-acute medical products and devices. For over 50 years, AliMed has delivered flexible supply chain solutions, compelling customer service, and high-quality products focused on enhancing clinician safety and empowering caregivers to create positive patient experiences that lead to better outcomes. For more information on AliMed, please visit alimed.com.

About HKW

HKW is a middle-market private equity firm investing in companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the manufacturing, distribution and business services sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 72 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 80 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.

Advisors

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal advisor to HKW. North Point Mergers & Acquisitions served as financial advisor and Williams Mullen served as legal advisor to AliMed.