JustPark Acquires Oobeo to Remove Friction From Everyday Parking

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JustPark, a leading parking technology platform and partner to the biggest event destinations in the U.S., today announces the acquisition of Oobeo, a subsidiary of Toledo Ticket, a fast-growth startup and innovator in valet and permit management, and contactless parking payment software.

The acquisition represents a key milestone in JustPark’s North American growth strategy and paves way for more innovative products that work seamlessly across the fragmented mobility ecosystem spanning commercial operators, municipalities, venues, as well as public and private institutions.

Oobeo’s tech stack is frictionless, designed to protect revenue, reduce fraud and provide valet, on-demand payments and permits that solve evolving daily parking needs.

Its intuitive mobile-first platform is already capturing high demand among major industry operators and serving more than 6 million users. Combining Oobeo’s platform with JustPark’s business that powers over $1bn in booking volume for more than 40 million cars across North America’s largest venues will expand cost-effective, scalable everyday parking technology to operators, municipalities, real estate developers, as well as local institutions e.g. universities.

Charley DeBow, Managing Director of North America at JustPark said: “As cities grow and evolve, so will the demand for everyday parking products that are fit for the smartphone generation. Oobeo has all the right ingredients and talent to help us continue innovating our product suite. We have known Mitch for several years and have consistently been impressed by his work ethic and exceptional leadership. We’re excited to join forces and bring faster, smarter parking to even more destinations across North America."

As part of the acquisition, Oobeo’s CEO Mitch Carter, joins JustPark as General Manager-Commercial Solutions and will be instrumental in scaling the company’s U.S. footprint. Mitch Carter added: “Just like our team at Oobeo, JustPark has built a thriving business by removing universal pain points in parking and empowering venues to deliver profitable, best-in-class visitor experiences. With a shared mission and a joint approach, there is a lot more we can achieve in bringing the parking industry to the forefront of innovation and helping it stay ahead of evolving commercial and operational challenges."

About JustPark

JustPark is reshaping the parking industry with faster, smarter solutions for drivers and destinations. We make it easier for drivers to find, book and pay for parking, whether it's at a venue, on the street or on a private driveway. For operating partners, we empower them to deliver best-in-class parking management services.

JustPark powers over $1Bn in booking volume for over 550 customers in the U.S., parking more than 40 million cars each year. In the UK, more than 14 million drivers use the JustPark app to reserve parking. Our platform equips operators with the tools to streamline operations, reduce costs, and unlock actionable insights. With decades of innovation, JustPark is redefining parking, one space at a time. www.justpark.com